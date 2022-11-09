ITEX LEADS THE MARKET WITH INNOVATIVE RENTER EXPERIENCE

Custom AI Grows Customer Knowledge, Speeds Applications, and Increases Staff Efficiency

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative developer ITEX Group, LLC (ITEX) is helping customers find new homes faster and easier than ever using an innovative AI that empowers renters to quickly find and qualify for apartments while eliminating repetitive and time-consuming staff requirements. The new digital agent saved the company almost 2000 staff hours while increasing the volume of appointments by almost 500.

With the introduction of a customized BetterBot chat integration for potential renters, ITEX has made it possible for hundreds of additional applicants to see properties each month while eliminating menial work and repetitive staff tasks. The multi-platform digital agent answers prospective renters' questions, provides virtual tours, schedules appointments, and manages/nurtures inquiries 24 hours a day.

"This is an exciting new offering for ITEX and our customers," said ITEX CEO Chris Akbari, "We place great value on innovations that improve the resident experience and working with BetterBot has achieved a trifecta of benefits for applicants, staff and bottom line."

ITEX is saving an average of 38 hours per property each month using BetterBot. The digital agent facilitated 5,407 conversations and answered 5,777 questions, resulting in 475 additional appointments across 49 ITEX properties in the month of August alone.

"Working with ITEX has been a unique, collaborative experience," said Robert Turnbull, COO & Co-Founder of BetterBot. "They have inspired us to update our product in ways that benefit them and the industry as a whole. Their team is consistently finding new ways to market their products through technology. Using automation, ITEX has proven that you can provide a customized experience while saving valuable time and money. Overall, they are making a huge difference in multifamily marketing as we know it today."

With a mix of affordable and conventional communities, ITEX needed a solution that would answer prospective renters' questions wherever and whenever they want. The customized BetterBot digital agent now manages menial tasks, questions, and conversations with customers, which allows ITEX's leasing team more time and flexibility to focus on current and future residents.

"This is just the beginning for our customers and team members," says Akbari. "There's so much more in store."

About ITEX

Founded in 1981, ITEX has developed over 8,000 units in over 60 communities representing more than $800 million in completed developments. The team currently manages over 7,400 attainable luxury and affordable housing units. The development of new communities -- from ground-up planning to comprehensive neighborhood revitalizations -- is a core component of ITEX. We greatly value the positive impact our partnerships with local governments, housing authorities, non-profits, and employers have brought to the communities in which we invest and work. ITEX has been named among America's "Top Places to Work in Multifamily."

For more information, visit: https://itexgrp.com/

