SURGENT ACCOUNTING & FINANCIAL EDUCATION LAUNCHES SURGENT IQ™, A NEXT-GENERATION ONLINE LEARNING CENTER

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today at the inaugural Surgent Presents announced the debut of Surgent IQ™ , its online, on-demand learning center focused on skill-building educational courses and certification for current and aspiring accounting, tax and finance professionals.

"The need for upskilling and reskilling is significant and on the rise," said Surgent EVP Liz Kolar.

Drawing upon 35+ years in accounting and finance education as well as a modern understanding of the data analytics skills now in demand in the workplace, Surgent IQ courses marry Surgent's ability to deliver engaging instruction with its easy-to-use, on-demand software delivery system. The result is a rich, convenient, and meaningful learning experience for any student at any stage of their career.

Offerings within the Surgent IQ hub include Surgent Interactive courses introduced earlier this year. The "Max the Tax," "Surging Auditors" and "Business Development" series include short, game-based courses to keep accounting, tax and financial professionals engaged while they develop skills and earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit.

"As the accounting industry rapidly evolves, the skills in demand by accounting firms today are more technology-based than ever, with a great focus on data-driven skills such as analytics and visualization," said Liz Kolar, Surgent executive vice president. "Surgent IQ is our answer to this need. With its growing collection of courses that make skill-building easy and convenient, it will serve as an important resource center, helping accounting, tax and finance professionals continue to grow and serve as trusted advisors to their clients."

Featuring storylines and animated characters, the gamified courses task learners with real-world accounting and tax scenarios, such as interviewing clients, making observations and completing forms. Learners receive instant feedback and scores as they progress. This style of learning stimulates critical thinking and increases knowledge retention.

The learning center, which will continue to grow as the industry evolves, also offers data analytics and fraud certifications, and introductory accounting courses.

"The need for upskilling and reskilling is significant and on the rise, as these are subjects that are often not taught at the collegiate level," said Kolar. "We are excited to fill the gap for both individuals and firms seeking this type of education and we look forward to introducing more topics down the road, such as robotics, ESG and DEI, among others."

Surgent Presents is a new series of online events led by Surgent Instructors to share and discuss industry patterns, trends and needs as they evolve.

About Surgent

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com .

About KnowFully

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, EMT & Fire Training Inc., Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com .

