BECU Announces Beverly Anderson as Next President and Chief Executive Officer

30-year financial services executive with vast experience in transformation, product innovation and consumer needs to lead country's largest community credit union

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BECU, the country's largest community credit union with over 1.3 million members and $30.2 billion in assets, today announced the selection of Beverly Anderson as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO).

"From our first introduction, Bev understood what makes BECU special and embraced our purpose around financial well-being. I'm confident she will ensure the credit union delivers on our promise and value to our members and employees, as well as our commitment to the communities we serve," said Debra Somberg, BECU's Board of Directors chairperson. "With decades of proven financial services experience, she has a track record of successfully executing innovative strategies in support of short and long-term business goals and leading with a powerful mixture of fortitude and clarity of purpose."

Anderson brings more than three decades of experience in the financial services, payments and technology industries to lead BECU, one of the top four credit unions in the country. She currently serves on the board of directors of Expedia Group, Accion and Sword Health, and previously held leadership roles at Equifax, Wells Fargo and American Express. Her experience includes initiating and leading change, driving results, strengthening brands, and innovating on value propositions, including financial health, amid a rapidly evolving financial services industry.

"I am honored and humbled to lead the BECU team. BECU is unapologetic in its devotion to its members and the communities it serves. Its purpose aligns with my core passion of financial well-being," said Anderson. "Credit unions have been and will continue to be trusted institutions, and they are critical in providing education, products and services that enhance the lives of the members and communities they serve. I look forward to remaining true to BECU's core and innovating to expand its reach and impact."

Anderson's recognitions include Black Enterprise's "Most Powerful Women in Corporate America," CardLinx's "Top 20 Women in Digital Commerce" and the Kenneth A. Powell Award for Professional Achievement from the Harvard Business School African-American Alumni Association. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business from Florida A&M University and received her Master of Business Administration with distinction from Harvard Business School.

She will begin her role as president and CEO of BECU on Dec. 5, 2022. She is replacing Benson Porter, who successfully led the credit union for 10 years and announced his retirement in June. When Anderson starts, Porter will transition to CEO emeritus, supporting her onboarding through the end of the year.

As a member-owned, not-for-profit, financial cooperative, BECU is guided by the credit union philosophy of "people helping people." Founded more than 85 years ago, the credit union has grown to include members from across Washington state, in western Oregon and northern Idaho, as well as members of partner associations.

With more than 1.3 million members and $30.2 billion in assets, BECU is the largest not-for-profit credit union in Washington and one of the top four financial cooperatives in the country. As a member-owned credit union, BECU is focused on helping increase the financial well-being of its members and communities through better rates, fewer fees, community partnerships and financial education. The credit union currently operates more than 50 locations in Washington and two financial centers in South Carolina. For more information, visit www.becu.org .

