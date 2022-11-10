Gogoro Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today released its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter Summary
- Revenue of $102.2 million, up 1.5% year-over-year and up 10.7% on a constant currency basis despite the complex macroeconomic environment
- Gogoro Network revenue of $30.4 million, up 17.7% year-over-year and up 28.5% on a constant currency basis. This demonstrates an increase in our battery swapping subscriber base and the ability of our business model to generate recurring revenue
- Continued Gogoro Network subscriber growth to more than 505,000 monthly battery swapping subscribers, up 20.8% or 87,000 subscribers year-over year
- Gross margin of 17.4%, up slightly from 17.3% in the third quarter last year. Non-IFRS gross margin of 20.0%, up 2.7% year-over-year
- Net income of $56.4 million, up from a net loss of $13.4 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a $85.8 million favorable change in the fair value of financial liabilities associated with outstanding earnout, earn-in and warrants
- Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million, down from $15.2 million in the same quarter last year primarily due to $5.0 million investment in operating activities
- Successfully completed a new $345 million syndicated credit facility and paid off a $182 million old credit facility obligation following the end of the third quarter
- Gogoro updates full-year revenue guidance of $370.0 million to $390.0 million, reflecting continued macroeconomic headwinds
About Gogoro
Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements generally relate to future events or Gogoro's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Gogoro's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements in the section entitled, "Updated 2022 Guidance," such as estimates regarding revenue and Gogoro's revenue generated from the Taiwan market, statements regarding the sufficiency of Gogoro's cash resources, Gogoro's beliefs regarding Gogoro's future operating performance including its ability to grow its subscriber base, projections of market opportunity and market share, potential growth of Gogoro's battery swapping ecosystem in Taiwan and in new markets, timing of Gogoro's launch in India, the capability of Gogoro's technology, Gogoro's business plans including its plans to grow and expand in Taiwan and internationally, the expected use of proceeds from the merger, and statements by Gogoro's founder, chairman, and chief executive officer and Gogoro's chief financial officer.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Foreign exchange ("FX") effect on operating revenues. We compare the dollar amount and the percent change in the operating revenues from period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying revenues performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period operating revenues for entities reporting in currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the average exchange rates from the equivalent periods last year.
Non-IFRS Gross Profit and Gross Margin. Gogoro defines non-IFRS gross profit and gross margin as gross profit and gross margin excluding share-based compensation expense and exit activities.
Share-based Compensation Expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation expense on its operating results.
Non-IFRS Net Loss. Gogoro defines non-IFRS net loss as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of financial liabilities including revaluation of redeemable preferred shares, change in fair value of earnout, earn-in and warrants associated with the merger of Poema, listing expense and onetime non-recurring costs associated with the merger. These amounts do not reflect the impact of any related tax effects.
EBITDA. Gogoro defines EBITDA, as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, net, provision for income tax, depreciation, and amortization. These amounts do not reflect the impact of any related tax effects.
Adjusted EBITDA. Gogoro defines Adjusted EBITDA, as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of financial liabilities including revaluation of redeemable preferred shares, change in fair value of earnout, earn-in and warrants associated with the merger of Poema, listing expense and onetime non-recurring costs associated with the merger. These amounts do not reflect the impact of any related tax effects.
Acquisition-related Expenses. Gogoro incurs acquisition-related and other expenses which consist of costs incurred after the issuance of a definitive term sheet for a particular transaction and include legal, banker, accounting, printer costs, valuation and other advisory fees. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA. Gogoro generally would not have otherwise incurred such expenses in the periods presented as part of its continuing operations. The acquisition related expenses are not recurring with respect to past transactions, can be inconsistent in amount and frequency from period to period and are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of Gogoro's acquisitions. While these expenses are not recurring with respect to past transactions, Gogoro generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions.
Listing Expense. In connection with the merger with Poema, the excess fair value of shares issued by Gogoro in exchanged for the net assets of Poema was recorded as listing expense in operating expense. The listing expense for the merger is not recurring with respect to past transactions, can be inconsistent in amount and frequency from period to period and are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the merger.
Exit Activities. We has incurred charges in connection with the exit of certain product lines as well as other non-recurring activities. These charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.
GOGORO INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 249,077
$ 217,429
Trade receivables
22,411
16,625
Inventories
115,417
73,137
Prepayments
14,154
10,157
Other current assets
19,545
40,682
Total current assets
420,604
358,030
Property, plant and equipment
426,500
454,741
Right-of-use assets
19,654
26,277
Other non-current assets
9,274
5,352
Total assets
$ 876,032
$ 844,400
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Loan and borrowing obligations, current
$ 290,871
$ 238,434
Financial liabilities at fair value
63,327
107,862
Notes payable and trade payable
43,472
53,258
Current liabilities
20,131
18,753
Lease liabilities, current
9,631
11,153
Provisions for product warranty, current
2,879
6,480
Other payables and current liability
44,018
44,603
Total current liabilities
474,329
480,543
Long-term borrowing obligations, non-current
74,689
195,883
Provisions for product warranty, non-current
8,210
9,150
Lease liabilities - non-current
10,411
15,589
Other non-current liabilities
15,692
19,522
Total liabilities
583,331
720,687
Total equity
292,701
123,713
Total liabilities and equity
$ 876,032
$ 844,400
GOGORO INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except net income (loss) per share)
Three Months Ended September
Nine Months Ended September
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating revenues
$ 102,182
$ 100,629
$ 287,360
$ 245,416
Cost of revenues
84,373
83,230
243,977
209,593
Gross profit
17,809
17,399
43,383
35,823
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
17,745
14,068
45,458
39,361
General and administrative expenses
14,264
7,829
56,294
20,600
Research and development expenses
12,679
7,459
33,624
21,798
Listing expense
—
—
178,804
—
Total operating expenses
44,688
29,356
314,180
81,759
Loss from operations
(26,879)
(11,957)
(270,797)
(45,936)
Non-operating income and expenses:
Interest expense, net
(1,651)
(2,836)
(6,940)
(7,613)
Other income (loss), net
(832)
3,061
1,801
5,838
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
85,755
(1,656)
189,560
(5,492)
Total non-operating income (expenses)
83,272
(1,431)
184,421
(7,267)
Net income (loss)
56,393
(13,388)
(86,376)
(53,203)
Other comprehensive income:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(11,112)
65
(23,812)
1,836
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$ 45,281
$ (13,323)
$ (110,188)
$ (51,367)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share
$ 0.24
$ (0.07)
$ (0.39)
$ (0.28)
Shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share
231,989
193,334
218,679
193,334
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Operating revenues:
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales of hardware and other revenues
$ 71,754
$ 74,787
$ 197,131
$ 172,122
Gogoro Network revenue
30,428
25,842
90,229
73,294
Operating revenues
$ 102,182
$ 100,629
$ 287,360
$ 245,416
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Share-based compensation expense:
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
$ 1,003
$ —
$ 2,921
$ —
Selling and marketing
1,582
—
4,242
—
General and administrative
5,386
—
10,535
—
Research and development
3,382
—
9,036
—
Total
$ 11,353
$ —
$ 26,734
$ —
GOGORO INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (86,376)
$ (53,203)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
72,976
69,517
Expected credit loss
313
297
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
(189,560)
5,492
Interest expense, net
6,940
7,613
Share-based compensation expense
26,734
—
Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net
706
219
Write-down and reversal inventories
3,913
914
Recognition of listing expense
178,804
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
(6,099)
(8,408)
Inventories
(46,193)
7,064
Prepayments and other current assets
(7,980)
(5,133)
Notes payable and trade payables
(9,786)
19,874
Contract liabilities
1,378
5,030
Other payables and liabilities
(2,512)
(5,102)
Provisions for product warranty
(4,541)
(1,890)
Cash provided by (used in) operations
(61,283)
42,284
Interest expense and tax paid, net
(7,849)
(7,383)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(69,132)
34,901
Cash flows from investing activities
Property, plant and equipment, net
(102,239)
(82,873)
Increase in refundable deposits
—
(331)
Payments of intangible assets, net
(492)
(408)
Decrease in time deposits and others
23,439
53,192
Net cash provided used in investing activities
(79,292)
(30,420)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
133,177
107,698
Repayments of borrowings
(155,432)
(4,609)
Cash capital increase
326,965
—
Repayments of loss on financial liabilities at fair value
(108,149)
(5,236)
Refund of guarantee deposits received
337
(123)
Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(9,550)
(8,983)
Net cash provided by financing activities
187,348
88,747
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(7,276)
105
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
31,648
93,333
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
217,429
119,042
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 249,077
$ 212,375
GOGORO INC.
Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Metrics to Non-IFRS
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
IFRS
Revenue
Operating revenues:
IFRS
FX effect
Revenue
IFRS
Sales of hardware and other revenues
$ 71,754
$ 6,470
$ 78,224
$ 74,787
(4.1) %
4.6 %
Gogoro network Revenue
30,428
2,773
33,201
25,842
17.7 %
28.5 %
Operating revenue
$ 102,182
$ 9,243
$ 111,425
$ 100,629
1.5 %
10.7 %
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
IFRS
Revenue excluding
Operating revenues:
IFRS
FX effect
Revenue
IFRS
Sales of hardware and other revenues
$ 197,131
$ 9,343
$ 206,474
$ 172,122
14.5 %
20.0 %
Gogoro network Revenue
90,229
4,182
94,411
73,294
23.1 %
28.8 %
Operating revenue
$ 287,360
$ 13,525
$ 300,885
$ 245,416
17.1 %
22.6 %
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross profit and gross margin
$ 17,809
17.4 %
$ 17,399
17.3 %
$ 43,383
15.1 %
$ 35,823
14.6 %
Share-based compensation expense
1,003
—
2,921
—
Exit activities
1,661
—
1,661
—
Non-IFRS gross profit and gross margin
$ 20,473
20.0 %
$ 17,399
17.3 %
$ 47,965
16.7 %
$ 35,823
14.6 %
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 56,393
$ (13,388)
$ (86,376)
$ (53,203)
Share based compensation
11,353
—
26,734
—
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
(85,755)
1,656
(189,560)
5,492
Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
20,855
—
Listing expense
—
—
178,804
—
Exit activities
1,661
—
1,661
—
Non-IFRS net loss
$ (16,348)
$ (11,732)
$ (47,882)
$ (47,711)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 56,393
$ (13,388)
$ (86,376)
$ (53,203)
Interest expense, net
1,651
2,836
6,940
7,613
Depreciation and amortization
23,895
24,139
72,976
69,517
EBITDA
81,939
13,587
(6,460)
23,927
Share-based compensation expense
11,353
—
26,734
—
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
(85,755)
1,656
(189,560)
5,492
Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
20,855
—
Listing expense
—
—
178,804
—
Exit activities
1,661
—
1,661
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 9,198
$ 15,243
$ 32,034
$ 29,419
1
This is a non-IFRS measure, see Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures for a description of the non-IFRS measures and Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Metrics to Non-IFRS for a reconciliation of the company's non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measures.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Gogoro