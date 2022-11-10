MERRELL® TEST LAB LONG SKY 2 NAMED TIME MAGAZINE BEST INVENTION OF 2022

The brand's in-house product incubator created the trail running shoe to disrupt the category and shake up the way people think about outdoor performance

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME Magazine has selected the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand Merrell®'s Long Sky 2 as one of its Best Inventions of 2022.

MTL Long Sky 2 (PRNewswire)

Merrell Test Lab (MTL) Long Sky 2 is a heavy-duty trail running shoe in its lightest form, designed with a Vibram® Megagrip outsole to keep feet firmly planted in unfirm terrain. It is made with quick dry fabric proven to dry faster so runners can stay out longer.

TIME's annual, curated list recognizes the best inventions making the world better and smarter across all categories, from transportation and technology to entertainment and education. The winners chosen each year represent innovations changing the way people live.

"The uneven, unpredictable terrain trail runners encounter requires a unique solution without sacrificing comfort and support," said Merrell Senior Vice President of Global Footwear John Burch. "With the MTL Long Sky 2, the brand was driven to design the lightest, performance running shoe, that is durable and capable of adapting to any environment – enabling runners to go the distance."

The Long Sky 2 was designed to take the lightweight performance of track shoes and infuse it with the durability of hiking boots, to give trail runners an abrasion resistance, antibacterial, breathable and adaptable solution that can withstand any element. Key features include:

Lightweight construction of the FloatPro Foam midsole helps reduce fatigue while trail running.

Quick-dry material for the best combination of traction and durability on wet or dry surfaces, keeping the water out, feet dry and the runner feeling comfortable.

World class traction with the Vibram® Megagrip underfoot sole with 5mm lugs.

MTL, Merrell's product incubator, is a pinnacle performance solution that was athlete tested and podium approved, created to disrupt the category and shake up the way people think about outdoor performance.

"Merrell Test Lab is where the most technical and category disruptive innovations are conceived," said Merrell Global Brand President Chris Hufnagel. "The team who developed the Long Sky 2 is most deserving of TIME's Best Inventions List and we are honored to be named among the best of the best. Our elite trail running shoe collection was purposely engineered for athletes who embrace the unpredictability of the trail – lab verified and athlete validated."

As Merrell continues to create innovative products with award-winning teams, the brand was recently recognized by Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work as an honorable mention.

TIME expanded this year's list to include 200 inventions. To view the full list, visit www.time.com/best-inventions-2022.

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell.com. For more information on Merrell's MTL collection, please visit merrelltestlab.com or follow Merrell Test Lab on social @merrelltestlab.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

