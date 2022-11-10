Room and Race Ticket Packages Now Available for Purchase for F1® Event November 16-18, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International will construct one of the world's most exclusive live sports-viewing experiences for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023, offering guests the opportunity to witness the race from grandstands built on the Bellagio lake where the resort's iconic Fountains dance daily.

MGM RESORTS UNVEILS EPIC BELLAGIO FOUNTAINS GRANDSTANDS FOR FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023

Access to these epic seats is currently only available as part of MGM Resorts' race-and-stay packages featuring unprecedented convenience for Formula 1® fans to stay just steps from the action. Packages are now available for purchase only at mgmrewards.com/F1LVGP.

Packages include a three-day race ticket at either the Bellagio Grandstands or Paddock Grandstands, and a three-night stay at participating MGM Resorts properties including Bellagio, ARIA, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur. Up to two race tickets can be purchased per package and a minimum three-night stay is required. Food and non-alcoholic beverages within the grandstands are included. Additional details can be found at mgmrewards.com/F1LVGP.

"In just over a year, F1® fans from around the globe will see how Las Vegas throws a party," said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts' Chief Commercial Officer. "In addition to the Bellagio Grandstands, which will set new standards for event viewing, we will create a round-the-clock celebration worthy of this international spectacular."

MGM Resorts' Race Day Package Options:

Bellagio Grandstands: A first-of-its-kind F1® race-day experience, the Bellagio Grandstands will feature stunning seats overlooking the track as the renowned Fountains dance nearby. This premium package will give fans the view of a lifetime and an only-in-Vegas experience. Currently, only guests purchasing an MGM Resorts room package will have access to this unrivaled location.

Paddock Grandstands: The Paddock Grandstands will serve as a central point of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ and treat fans to the spectacle of the start and finish line, plus behind-the-scenes views of the pit lane and team garages.

Additional details on MGM Resorts' events surrounding the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 will be announced over the coming months. Follow @MGMResortsIntl for updates throughout the year.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Formula 1® and Liberty Media are working together to promote the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The inaugural race weekend is set to take place November 16-18, 2023. Taking place at night against the iconic Las Vegas backdrop, the track will see drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 210 mph (340 kph) as they race around some of the world's most iconic landmarks, resorts and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

