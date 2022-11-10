Remilk Selected to Present at COP27, Garnering Global Attention for Animal-Free Dairy

Precision fermentation in the spotlight as sustainable solution for the future of food

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cofounders Aviv Wolff and Ori Cohavi of Remilk, a global leader in the development and production of animal-free dairy, joined innovators, thought leaders and diplomats from around the globe at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt this week. The cofounders had an opportunity to showcase the transformative potential of Remilk's patented animal-free protein which enables the production of delicious and nutritious dairy products free of lactose, hormones and cholesterol, all without a single cow.

"It was inspiring and motivating to be engaged with other thought leaders and innovators at COP27, all of whom share a similar vision and hope as Remilk," said Aviv Wolff, CEO and cofounder of Remilk. "At Remilk, our mission is to harness growing consumer demand for products that nourish both people and planet, to completely transform the food industry as we know it. Our goals feel more achievable than ever."

Speaking at an opening event featuring leading entrepreneurs, Wolff talked about the role innovators and industry can play in helping reach climate goals. Wolff and Cohavi met with diplomats and thought leaders to discuss tangible and practical next steps to accelerate the use of food-tech to safeguard the future of food.

"Remilk is committed to reinventing the dairy industry in a kind, sustainable way. Eliminating the need for animals in our food system is the only way to supply our world's growing demand without destroying it in the process," said Ori Cohavi, CTO and cofounder.

Remilk, which recently announced a commercial agreement with Central Bottling Company (CBC Group) to sell consumer products is building the world's largest full-scale precision fermentation facility within The Symbiosis project, a pioneering sustainable industrial ecosystem, in Kalundborg, Denmark.

About REMILK

Remilk is a global leader in the development of animal-free dairy. The company was founded by CEO Aviv Wolff, an entrepreneur behind several business and social initiatives, and CTO Ori Cohavi, PhD in Biochemistry, who has worked in R&D at a variety of biotech firms. They founded Remilk driven by a shared dedication to improving life on earth by learning from nature, while preserving it. Remilk produces identical milk proteins through precision fermentation and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing which requires a fraction of the Earth's resources compared to traditional dairy, while dramatically increasing efficiency in production, and, for the first time in history, eliminates the need for dairy cows in industrial-scale dairy production without compromising on taste, functionality, or nutritional values. Remilk is real dairy, no cows.

