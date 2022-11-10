RICARDO MONTANER ANNOUNCES "Ya Te Echo De Menos" Tour

Will Visit Fourteen Cities in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico
MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner will kick off his new tour Ya Te Echo de Menos, on Friday, March 31st, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The tour will take him to fourteen cities throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico over several months.
The concerts will be presented in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Washington DC, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Seattle and Puerto Rico. Tickets will be available on presale Thursday, November 10th at 10 AM (local time) and on sale to the general public on Friday, November 11th at 10 AM (local time) through www.ricardomontaner.com.
Ricardo Montaner is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters in the Spanish-speaking world. Awards and recognitions have confirmed the brilliance of his career, and Montaner has, among hundreds of awards, dozens of Multiplatinum, Platinum and Gold albums for his multi-million albums sold; he also has the top awards from the Viña del Mar Festival in Chile, as well as the Silver Torch, the Golden Torch and the Gaviota. In November of 2016, he received the Latin GRAMMY® for Musical Excellence during a ceremony in Las Vegas. In November of 2021, he won a Latin GRAMMY for Best Tropical Song of the Year. In January, 2022 Montaner received another Premio Lo
In May of this year, he released his most recent album, Tango, which he calls "the most heartfelt album of my career" and for which he is nominated for a Latin Grammy. November 9th, Disney Plus will start streaming the new series Los Montaner, and will release his new single on November 10th Te echo de menos.
Dates, Cities and Venues for the "Ya Te Echo De Menos" Tour
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Friday, March 31, 2023
Miami
FTX Arena
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Orlando
Walt Disney Theater
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Tampa
Hard Rock Event Center
Friday, April 14, 2023
Washington DC
DAR Constitution Hall
Saturday, April 15, 2023
New York City
Radio City Music Hall
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Boston
Wang Theater
Friday, April 21, 2023
Toronto
Meridian Hall
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Chicago
Rosemont Theater
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Dallas
Texas Trust CU Theatre
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Houston
Smart Financial Centre
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Salt Lake City
Eccles Theater
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Los Angeles
Microsoft Theater
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Seattle
WaMu Theater
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Puerto Rico
El Coliseo
