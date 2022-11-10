Upgrade Your Home to Propane with Help from the Propane Council of Texas

Time Is Running out to Take Advantage of Rebates

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your home is what you make it. With propane, you make it more comfortable for your entire family. That's one reason propane is the energy for everyone because when it comes to comfort and the performance you want at home, propane outperforms other energy sources. Propane fuels all the appliances that make your house a home, from fueling your hot water needs to the warmth your home deserves.

Not only can you reduce your energy costs by switching to propane energy-efficient appliances, but there are also rebates available from the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) through the Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program. The non-profit educational and marketing foundation offers rebates to assist Texas homeowners, and business owners save on select new propane appliances.

Through the Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program, Texas homeowners and businesses that purchase and install qualifying new propane appliances can earn rebates of $300 on a new propane furnace or boiler and $300 on a new propane water heater. There is a $600 cap per Texas household or commercial business location. Propane appliance rebates are available first come, first serve while funding is available.

To receive a propane appliance rebate, Texas consumers need to contact their local propane provider to start the rebate application process. Proof of purchase for a qualifying propane appliance (dated anytime between January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022) and a propane safety inspection by your propane provider are required.

For comfort, consistency, and efficiency, you can depend on propane. Learn more about the rebate program and the status of 2022 propane appliance rebate funds with the live rebate calculator at https://txsaveswithpropane.com.

Questions? Email rebates@propanecounciloftexas.org or contact your Texas propane provider.

