Copart Releases 2023 Report on Environmental, Social and Governance Efforts

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) released its inaugural report on its ongoing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company (PRNewswire)

"From our inception, Copart has always been committed to principles of environmental stewardship, employee diversity and good governance," said co-CEO Jeff Liaw. "We're pleased to release our first report with substantial information about our efforts."

Copart's Fiscal Year 2022 ESG Report, titled "Leading with Sustainable Growth," highlights Copart's contributions, including:

Playing a critical role in the circular economy by enabling the re-use and recycling of automotive vehicles and their parts

Fielding a leadership team and workforce that reflects the communities we serve

Providing critical disaster relief services to our communities during catastrophic weather events

Facilitating mobility and economic advancement for societies around the world

Investing in sustainable energy generation

"As Copart continues to grow around the world, we remain steadfast in honoring the principles that have guided our journey over the last 40 years," Liaw said.

The report can be viewed at Copart.com/esg. For financial information for investors, visit Copart's Investor Relations page.

About Copart

Copart Inc., (NASDAQ: CPRT) leads the world in online auto auctions and related services. Through its innovative technology, international infrastructure and digital auction platform, Copart connects hundreds of sellers and more than 750,000 Members across some 170 countries. Copart offers vehicles at auction to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and consumers from sellers including dealers, insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, vehicle rental companies and individuals. Copart started 40 years ago with a single salvage site, and now operates more than 200 locations in 11 countries that allow it to offer 250,000 vehicles online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). Copart Lounges (Copart.com/Lounges) operate in Eastern Europe, Africa & South America in partnership with local auto businesses to provide Members with bidding, buying & shipping services. For more information or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

CONTACT: Fatima Ali, 972-489-3713, fatima.ali@copart.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Copart, Inc.