Live Nation Donates Over 2 Million Tickets Through Their Partnership With Vet Tix - Remaining The Top Ticket Donor To The Military And Veteran Community

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today it has donated over two million tickets to the military community through its partnership with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix). Working together since 2014, Live Nation continues to be Vet Tix's top donor.

"Giving veterans the opportunity to experience the power of live music has been an honor," said Michael Rapino, CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment. "Live Nation is very proud of our partnership with Vet Tix and we'll continue to support however we can."

Live Nation and Ticketmaster, regularly donates tickets to country, pop, rock, hip-hop and various other music genre tours, sports and family entertainment, Broadway shows and more. As a part of Live Nation's growing commitment to this initiative, Ticketmaster created custom ticketing software to simplify Vet Tix's platform for vets, artists, promoters, and venues.

"The support and passion for the Vet Tix mission by the Live Nation and Ticketmaster teams has been vital to our success and return to normal for so many," said Michael A. Focareto III, U.S. Navy veteran, CEO and Founder of Vet Tix. "The more than two million tickets donated by Live Nation translates into endless smiles and memories for VetTixers. In many cases, their support also assists veterans, service members and first responders in coping with challenges related to their service such as PTSD, isolation, and community reintegration which leads to positive experiences by attending concerts with family and friends. We can't thank them enough."

Vet Tix is the premier national nonprofit organization that provides free event tickets to currently serving members of the military, all honorably discharged veterans, immediate family of service members who died in the line of duty, and current and retired first responders. Founded in 2008, its mission is to give back to those who gave so much to our country by securing and distributing tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, educational and family activities across the nation to military members, veterans first responders and their families. With over 1.8 million members, the number of memories made, life enhancing experiences and grateful Vet Tix members are endless.

To receive tickets, those who are eligible can create a Vet Tix account for free. Once their service is verified, they can set their event interests and are then notified via email when tickets to an event meeting their criteria are available in their local area. Members then request tickets, in many cases via a lottery. If selected, Vet Tix then distributes tickets to them.

In addition to ticket donations, Live Nation strives to support veterans in various other ways. Hero Nation is Live Nation's employee resource group for military veteran employees. This employee resource group is dedicated to fostering a supportive and progressive environment for their employees who served our country and their families by focusing on access to resources and career development opportunities.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information visit, www.livenationentertainment.com .

About Veteran Tickets Foundation

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities to currently serving military, National Guard and Reserves, Veterans of all eras, immediate family of those killed in action, and VetTixers' caregivers. Since 2008, Vet Tix has provided over 14 million free event tickets to more than 2 million members. In 2018, Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same service to our nation's current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. These events help veterans, and first responders reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 95 percent of its revenue on programs, ensuring that we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more, and follow us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . Those interested in contributing tickets to the program should reach out to Brandi Shannon at bshannon@vettix.org .

