Self Storage Plus Makes Company History with Largest Management Assignment

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus , a leading provider of third-party management services for storage properties in the mid-Atlantic region, is pleased to announce its largest management assignment of nine U-Store Self-Storage facilities throughout Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida. Recently listed as the 12th largest self-storage management company in the nation by Inside Self-Storag e Magazine's 2022 Top-Operators List, these facilities further the regional brand of dominance in the mid-Atlantic markets and continued expansion into the Florida market

Noah Mehrkam, the CEO of Self Storage Plus stated, "This opportunity to expand our regionally dominant management brand by onboarding nine U-Store facilities is a significant milestone for our company. We are grateful to the U-Store owners for entrusting their assets to us and look forward to further scaling in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, MD markets."

The U-Store properties comprise a 47- year-old second-generation business that has been entrusted to Self Storage Plus to lead them into the future. Richard Sellers, owner of the U-Store properties stated, "Having developed and operated multiple U-Store locations for generations, it was crucial to partner with a self-storage management company that shared our company values and would continue to provide high-quality service to our customers. For this reason, we decided to partner with a leading regional company: Self Storage Plus."

The nine buildings throughout three states and the District of Columbia make Self Storage Plus history by onboarding nearly 500,000 square feet across approximately 6500 units. Many of these U-Store facilities have a wide unit mix of smaller 3' by 2' units to larger 10' by 20' units with favorable ground-floor access. In addition to having drive-up access, these facilities have features like on-site management, outdoor parking, climate-controlled units, and 24/7 video recording.

Self Storage Plus lives by its PLUS promise, "We are P rofessional problem solvers, we L ove our jobs, we exemplify U nrelenting excellence and deliver S incere service." Their online rental and payment system, along with their 365-day unit access allows their customers Room to Pursue Life® .

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS : Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities throughout the Washington-Baltimore and Southeastern Region. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life ®.

