CGI announces CGI Credit Studio™, a cloud-native platform that transforms credit operations and the customer experience for lenders

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced CGI Credit Studio™, a platform that centralizes shared foundational services across the entire credit lifecycle, from originations to servicing to collections and recovery. As a SaaS offering, CGI Credit Studio delivers business processes and underlying IT in a single, cohesive solution. Its modular, intelligent, event-driven design is powered by machine learning and advanced analytics. CGI Credit Studio was developed to accelerate time-to-value with fast, low-cost, low-risk deployments and supports lenders' digital initiatives to become more agile, flexible, and customer-focused.

The new release of CGI Credit Studio introduces CACS X, the next generation of CGI's debt management solution. Designed to evolve with market demands and scale to handle increasing transaction volumes, the re-imagined CACS X solution helps lenders reduce operating expenses, delinquencies, and write-offs while building better customer relationships through a real-time, 24x7, journey-orchestrated, omni-channel experience.

"The opportunities associated with digitization, combined with the challenges of addressing the economic headwinds, have created the need for lenders to reprioritize debt management and invest in solutions to accelerate modernization and transformation. Lenders are seeking new solutions with flexible options for relief as well as innovative pathways to recovery for customers," said Rich Bissonette, Senior Vice-President of U.S. Industry Solutions at CGI. "CGI Credit Studio represents customer service as it should be, where debt relief and recovery services are addressed proactively and with tailored, intuitive experiences."

"CGI Credit Studio reduces implementation timelines from years to months so that clients can achieve business value quickly and it is always current with the latest functionality and compliance requirements," said Hemanth Gorur, Vice-President of Credit Solutions at CGI. "The platform integrates seamlessly with external systems by utilizing open, industry-standard tools and helps lenders harness their data to make more informed decisions about their customers, operations and the business."

With 40+ years of experience in the financial services sector, CGI provides credit solutions for more than 350 of the world's largest banking, lending, telecom, retail, utilities, health and government organizations. With 14,000 professionals dedicated to the banking industry, CGI streamlines compliance management, bringing new levels of customer experience and enabling major IT transformations that drive profits and growth.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals globally, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion, and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content:

SOURCE CGI Inc.