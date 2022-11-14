SC Lottery
DecisionPoint Systems Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

Revenue increased 41.1% to a third quarter record $25.7 million
GAAP Net income and diluted EPS increased by 81.5% and 72.8%, respectively
Full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased to $90 - $93 million (+36% - 41%) and $6.5 million to $7.0 million, respectively

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results ended September 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)
"We saw continued strength during the third quarter growing revenue 41% and adjusted EBITDA by 74%" - Steve Smith, CEO

"We saw continued strength during the third quarter growing revenue 41% and adjusted EBITDA by 74%," said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. "This strength was broad-based across products and services, including run-rate, follow-on product orders from existing customers and 22% growth in our services revenue. Additionally, given the overall supply chain environment and our ability to successfully access products from our OEMs and distributors, we continued to see customers placing orders with longer lead times, rebuilding our backlog to about $29 million despite our strong quarter. Finally, this quarter also demonstrated the operating leverage inherent in our business, as we dropped more to the bottom line than we did in the second quarter."

Third Quarter Highlights (2022 versus 2021)

  • Revenue increased 41.1% to $25.7 million;
  • Gross Profit increased 37.4% to $5.8 million;
  • GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS increased to $1.1 million and $0.15, respectively;
  • Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 69.8% and 61.7% to $1.2 million and $0.16, respectively;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 73.7% to $2.3 million;
  • Backlog as of September 30, 2022, was $29.0 million.

Third Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus  2021

 (in $M except for EPS)

3Q22

3Q21

Change

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Change

Total Revenue

$ 25.7

$ 18.2

41.1 %

$  72.9

$  49.5

47.5 %

Hardware Revenue

$ 19.2

$ 12.7

50.7 %

$  54.1

$  33.5

61.7 %

Software and Services Revenue

$   4.7

$   3.9

22.1 %

$  13.7

$  11.6

17.8 %

Consumables Revenue

$   1.8

$   1.6

11.0 %

$     5.2

$    4.4

17.6 %

Gross Profit

$   5.8

$   4.2

37.4 %

$  16.8

$  11.5

45.4 %

Operating Income

$   1.5

$   0.9

73.9 %

$     3.8

$    1.3

184.4 %

GAAP Net Income

$   1.1

$   0.6

81.5 %

$     2.7

$    2.1

26.9 %

GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.15

$ 0.08

72.8 %

$  0.36

$  0.29

22.9 %

Non-GAAP Net Income

$   1.2

$   0.7

69.8 %

$     3.3

$    1.2

179.5 %

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$ 0.16

$ 0.10

61.7 %

$  0.43

$  0.16

161.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$   2.3

$   1.3

73.7 %

$     6.1

$    2.6

130.0 %

*numbers may not add due to rounding














Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of September 30, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents were $9.4 million, compared to $2.6 million on December 31, 2021.
Long-term debt was $0.1 million, roughly flat to December 31, 2021.

Net cash from operating activities was $13.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

2022 Commentary


2021 Actual

New Guidance

2022 vs 2021

Prior Guidance

Revenue

$65.9 Million

$90.0 - $93.0 Million

+36% - 41%

$87.0 - $90.0 Million

Adjusted EBITDA

$5.0 Million

$6.5 - $7.0 million

+30% - 40%

$4.6 - $5.0 Million


"As we look to the end of the year, we are confident in increasing our full-year 2022 guidance for revenue to $90 to $93 million (36% - 41%) and now expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $6.5 and $7.0 million for the year," concluded Smith.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:
Date: November 14, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582068&tp_key=949e374fc7

Replay Information:
Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13734298
Replay Start: Tuesday, November 14, 2022, 2:00 a.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Tuesday, November 21, 2022, 11:59 a.m. ET

About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
Brian@haydenir.com

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash

$

9,447

$

2,587

Accounts receivable, net


14,483


12,302

Inventory, net


1415


2,111

Deferred costs


2,422


1,998

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


184


336

Total current assets


27,951


19,334

Operating lease assets


2,784


329

Property and equipment, net


1,764


834

Deferred costs, net of current portion


2,346


1,492

Deferred tax assets


1,539


1,999

Intangible assets, net


4,711


3,564

Goodwill


10,012


8,128

Other assets


16


50

Total assets

$

51,123

$

35,730

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

18,044

$

10,273

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


4,098


3,220

Deferred revenue


6,664


4,599

Current portion of long-term debt


3


3

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


421


257

Total current liabilities


29,230


18,352

Deferred revenue, net of current portion


2,872


2,510

Long-term debt


143


146

Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities


2,639


83

Other liabilities


221


381

Total liabilities


35,105


21,472

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding



Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,234 and 7,007 shares issued and outstanding, respectively


7


7

Additional paid-in capital


38,292


39,216

Accumulated deficit


(22,281)


(24,965)

Total stockholders' equity


16,018


14,258

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

51,123

$

35,730

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited) 


Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,


2022


2021



2022

2021

Net sales:








Product

$

20,988

$

14,349



$

59,259

$

37,846

Service


4,725


3,870




13,681


11,614

Net sales


25,713


18,219




72,940


49,460

Cost of sales:











Product


16,923


11,267




47,213


29,948

Service


3,036


2,764




8,971


7,990

Cost of sales


19,959


14,031




56,184


37,938

Gross profit


5,754


4,188




16,756


11,522

Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing expense


2,291


1,812




6,850


5,611

General and administrative expenses


1,936


1,498




6,155


4,592

Total operating expenses


4,227


3,310




13,005


10,203

Operating income


1,527


878




3,751


1,319

Interest expense


(7)


(17)




(42)


(67)

Gain on extinguishment of debt


-





-


1,211

Other expense


-





(17)


Income before income taxes


1,520


861




3,692


2,463

Income tax expense


(409)


(249)




(1,008)


(348)

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders

$

1,111

$

612



$

2,684

$

2,115

Earnings per share attributable to stockholders (1):











Basic

$

0.15

$

0.09



$

0.37

$

0.31

Diluted

$

0.15

$

0.08



$

0.36

$

0.29

Weighted average common shares outstanding











Basic


7,290


6,958




7,210


6,928

Diluted


7,593


7,230




7,510


7,274


DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income

$

2,684

$

2,115

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






      Loss on fixed asset disposal


22


-


Depreciation and amortization


1,750


1,031


     Gain on extinguishment of debt


-


(1,211)


     Amortization of deferred financing costs


-


25


     Share-based compensation expense


325


109


Deferred income taxes, net


460


171


Allowance for doubtful accounts


32


-


      Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


(811)


4,548


Inventory, net


825


(267)


Deferred costs


(1,155)


(21)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


186


(346)


Accounts payable


7,213


(3,225)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


(139)


(161)


Due to related parties


-


(34)


Operating lease liabilities


265


(5)


Deferred revenue


2,279


(504)


Net cash provided by operating activities


13,936


2,225

Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(4,525)


(170)

Purchases of property and equipment


(1,299)


(235)

Net cash used in investing activities


(5,824)


(405)

Cash flows from financing activities





Line of credit, net


-


(1,206)

Payment under term loan


(3)


-

Cash paid for cashless exercise of stock options


(1,403)


(25)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options


154


2

Net cash used in financing activities


(1,252)


(1,229)

Change in cash


6,860


591

Cash, beginning of period


2,587


2,005

Cash, end of period

$

9,447

$

2,596


View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-announces-third-quarter-2022-results-301676918.html

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.