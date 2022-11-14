HLTH Inc. Announces Launch of HLTH Europe Inaugural Event Will Take Place June 18-20, 2024 in Amsterdam

HLTH Inc. Announces Launch of HLTH Europe Inaugural Event Will Take Place June 18-20, 2024 in Amsterdam

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH Inc., the company behind HLTH, the world's number one event for healthcare innovation and ViVE, the premier event for digital health leaders, has today announced the launch of their inaugural event in Europe. HLTH Europe will take place June 18-20, 2024 at the Rai Convention Center in Amsterdam and will unite the European health ecosystem.

HLTH Inc. Announces Launch of HLTH Europe (PRNewswire)

HLTH's newest event has already garnered early support from key launch partners, including: Advisory Board, ANDHealth, Babylon Inc, Bayer G4A, Cognicum, dacadoo, Deloitte, Digital Health Connector, European Connected Health Alliance, firstminute capital, Galen Growth, Google Health, Inovalon, Ipsos, MDClone, Merative, MTIP, Optum International, Philips, Proximie, SHI International, and Startup Health.

"HLTH Europe will unite the European healthcare ecosystem to tackle healthcare's most complex challenges and identify its most promising opportunities," said Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman & CEO of HLTH Inc. "We believe that by bringing all sectors of healthcare together, we can catalyze change for good."

HLTH, which celebrates its fifth year this year, has quickly become America's most important event for healthcare innovation. This year's event has broken all records, with over 2,500 CEOs attending the event taking place this week in Las Vegas, over 850 sponsors showcasing the technologies and solutions at the forefront of innovation in healthcare, over 1,000 startups attending and over 9,500 total attendees.

HLTH Europe will be led by a team based in London, and will cover the issues most pertinent to the European ecosystem. It will also feature a hosted buyer programme, exhibit hall showcasing the latest technologies and healthcare solutions, and partner programming.

As one of Europe's most connected cities, and with a world-class venue and event facilities, Amsterdam has been chosen as HLTH Europe's home.

About HLTH

At HLTH, we believe that by uniting the healthcare ecosystem, we can tackle healthcare's most complex challenges and catalyze change, for good.

Founded in 2018, our flagship event, HLTH , unites over 10,000 healthcare leaders in Las Vegas each fall and has quickly become the US's number one event in healthcare innovation.

What started as a successful event launch has blossomed into a full-fledged community that embraces the entire health ecosystem, which now includes three major annual events, HLTH , ViVE and from 2024, HLTH Europe; a suite of digital content of offerings, including HLTH GoLIVE Webinars , Announcement Spotlights ,, the HLTH Matters blog and podcast ; and the HLTH Foundation - a charitable organization working with the industry to close longstanding gaps in equity.

Today, HLTH offers a comprehensive platform that supports our mission to gather the health community in curated, purposeful engagements that accelerate healthcare innovation.

Media Contact: allen@hlth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HLTH