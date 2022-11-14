Thrive Pet Healthcare Invites Veterinary Industry to Honor Inaugural Practice Manager Appreciation Week

The first-of-its-kind celebration takes place the third week of November

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare ("Thrive"), a leading national network of over 350 veterinary hospitals, today announced an annual initiative to celebrate the role all Practice Managers and Hospital Administrators play in supporting the veterinary profession while ensuring exceptional pet care.

#PracticeManagerWeek (PRNewswire)

"Even though we recognize that team members should be celebrated all year long, we could not think of a better reason and time to kick off the season of gratitude in the United States," said Odis Pirtle, Chief Executive Officer at Thrive Pet Healthcare. "Behind every successful hospital, there's a practice leader who goes above and beyond to ensure operations run smoothly and team members feel supported to address patients' needs. We hope the veterinary industry will join us this week in showing appreciation for Practice Managers nationwide."

Celebrated the third week of November annually, this year's Practice Manager Appreciation Week runs from November 13-19, 2022.

This recognition week joins Veterinary Receptionist Week in the last full week of April and Veterinary Technician Week in the third week of October each year.

To commemorate and promote the dedication of Practice Managers to serving pets, their families, and veterinary professionals, please share your celebrations on social media by using #PracticeManagerWeek.

To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare, please visit https://www.thrivepetcare.com/ .

About Thrive Pet Healthcare

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service network that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and over 350 primary, acute, and specialty hospitals, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the profession and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence.

Thrive Pet Healthcare - For the Life of Your Pet (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare