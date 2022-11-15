AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology Honors Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles with 2023 EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award (PRNewswire)

Annual award is given to automotive design honoree selected by previous winners

Ralph Gilles will receive award from mentor and retired Chrysler Corp. Head of Design Tom Gale at EyesOn Design Vision Honored ceremony on June 16, 2023 , at the Conner Center, the former Dodge Viper assembly plant

EyesOn Design events provide financial support and raise awareness for the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology's (DIO) research and support for the visually impaired

The Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology (DIO), a division of the Department of Ophthalmology, Henry Ford Health, proudly announces Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles as the 2023 winner of the EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award. EyesOn Design celebrates automotive design excellence of the past, present and future by drawing attention to the importance of design in the industry.

The recipient of this prestigious honor, now in its 36th year, is selected by previous winners. That elite list includes noted designers Chris Bangle, Peter Brock, Wayne Cherry, Willie G. Davidson, Walter de'Silva, Leonardo Fioravanti, Tom Gale, Giorgetto Giugiaro, Patrick LeQuement, Syd Mead, Shiro Nakamura, Stewart Reed, Peter Schreyer, Jack Telnack and Ed Welburn.

"Ralph is a respected leader within the automotive design community and his creativity and passion is reflected in his work. His understanding of the market, trends and car culture strategically positions him at the forefront of his profession," said Philip C. Hessburg, MD, medical director, Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, Henry Ford Health. "At Stellantis, Ralph champions diversity and inclusion while promoting a work environment that encourages mutual respect and integrity. We're proud to honor him with this year's award."

In 2022, Gilles, 52, celebrates 30 years with Stellantis and its previous companies. He has overseen and contributed to the creation of a vast portfolio of eye-catching designs, and he turned out some of the most exciting vehicles on the road today wearing badges of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram Truck brands, such as the Chrysler 300, Dodge Viper SRT, Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and concept vehicles that include the Chrysler Portal, Chrysler Airflow and Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

Vision Honored Awards

The Vision Honored award will be presented to Gilles by Gale, who served as Chrysler Corp. head of design from 1985 to 2000 and helped to transform the automaker into an automotive design leader. Gale mentored Gilles, helping to shape who he is today through leadership and guidance.

Vision Honored, the EyesOn Design awards dinner, will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Conner Center, the former Dodge Viper assembly plant in Detroit. The event kicks off the EyesOn Design weekend of events that culminates with the annual car show in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan: EyesOn Design at Ford House

EyesOn Design events, such as Vision Honored, provide financial support and raise awareness for the DIO's research and support for the visually impaired. For event information, visit www.EyesOnDesign.com or call (313) 824-4710.

