Double Team™ Sorghum Cropping Solution with FirstAct™ Herbicide Highly Commended by Crop Science Forum & Awards 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA US was recognized by the judges of the Crop Science Forum & Awards for its Double Team™ Sorghum Cropping Solution with FirstAct™ Herbicide in the category for Best New Crop Protection Product or Trait this year. It was given High Commendations by the judges who acknowledged that it was virtually a tie with Syngenta Crop Protection (the winner) in this category. The Crop Science Forum & Awards took place on November 10, 2022 and is the crop science industry's premier global event which recognizes excellence in the crop protection and production markets.

"Double Team is a unique collaboration between ADAMA and S&W Seed Company, that solves an unmet need for sorghum growers by providing a simple and efficient solution," said Dave Feist, Seed and Product Collaboration Strategy Leader for ADAMA US. "It provides unparalleled, over-the-top grass control in sorghum, with excellent crop safety."

Until now, if growers had any significant amount of grass weeds or volunteer crop in their sorghum crop, they essentially had to destroy the crop. The grasses and weeds out-compete the crop by monopolizing the moisture and nutrients in the soil.

With water increasingly scarce, sorghum – used heavily in feed and bioethanol-synthesis – is becoming a more desirable crop to growers due to its ability to tolerate drought and extreme temperatures more effectively. And with FirstAct herbicide controlling grass weeds, growers can now gain a higher potential ROI from their sorghum fields.

"The recent drought and declining irrigation water has growers looking to sorghum as a solution on the High Plains," said Scott Staggenborg, Sorghum Product Marketing Director for S&W Seed. "Our customers tell us that because of grass weeds, the only way sorghum will work is with Double Team Sorghum."

S&W developed the non-GMO DT™ Trait Sorghum that is tolerant to the ADAMA FirstAct herbicide, and when used together, they lead to the highly effective Double Team Sorghum Cropping Solution.

