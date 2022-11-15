KEVANI Acquires, Rebrands Iconic Tiered Media Display Collection on La Cienega in West Hollywood as "WEHO Quartet"

Located on the highly desirable intersection, WEHO Quartet's four displays capture an affluent and trendy hard-to-reach audience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEVANI, Inc. ("KEVANI")—LA's market leader in out-of-home media sales and development—has signed a multi-year media sales and development agreement for the four multidirectional media displays located at the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Holloway Drive in West Hollywood. The new agreement will go into effect on January 1, 2023. KEVANI has branded their new asset "WEHO Quartet," a nod to the location and four display faces.

The displays tower above one of West Hollywood's busiest thoroughfares and provide an enormous, 3,072-square feet of advertising space. Brands are offered a rare marketing investment opportunity as this unique tiered and multi-directional configuration of displays can deliver their messages to traffic approaching from all sides.

As a visual landmark in West Hollywood for many years, the displays target premium audiences within the popular and trendy location, garnering more than 4 million monthly impressions. KEVANI plans to enhance the displays while maintaining their current size and configuration. Future plans include an aesthetic upgrade, with improvements to the surrounding landscaping.

"Located at one of LA's most prestigious out-of-home advertising locations, the WEHO Quartet will join our growing roster of iconic media destinations," said Kevin Bartanian, CEO and Founder of KEVANI. "It will soon offer visually profound experiences, complement and enhance the local community, and be more appealing to the many brands with which we work."

KEVANI's growing collection of premium advertising locations includes The Towers®, Sunset Limelight, i10 Beacon®, i5 Pillars, SoHo Spectacle, The Sunset Wallscape, and 2nd & PCH. For more information, please visit www.kevani.com/media

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement.

