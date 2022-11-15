A NOT SO HAPPY HOLIDAY: THE STEVE FUND OFFERS USEFUL TIPS TO YOUNG PEOPLE OF COLOR AND THEIR FAMILIES STRUGGLING WITH SEASONAL STRESS, ANXIETY

The nonprofit mental health organization provides new resources for communities of color

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steve Fund (TSF), the nation's leading nonprofit organization supporting the mental health and wellbeing of young people of color, is launching new mental health and wellness tips to help combat the stress and anxiety that often affects communities of color during the holiday season.

From new restrictions to women's reproductive health, to recent school shootings, and the loss and grief associated with the pandemic, it has been a particularly challenging year for students, families, and LGBTQIA+ youth of color and their families. As the holiday season approaches, many face the added stress of family dynamics and mental health challenges over Thanksgiving, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

"While the holidays are a joyful time of year for many, the reality is that the holidays come with added stress and anxiety," said Dr. Tia Dole, Ph.D., Executive Director of The Steve Fund. "We are keenly aware of the stressors many Black and Brown students, their families and LGBTQIA+ youth of color will face over the next few weeks. To support our community, we have created a new toolkit and tips designed specifically for communities of color and their families, and we are working to ensure that everyone who struggles with stress, anxiety, and emotional wellness over the holidays finds the mental health resources and support they need."

Find more tips and resources at stevefund.org/youthhealingspace

For those experiencing more severe symptoms, text STEVE to 74141 or call/text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Hotline.

En Español: 1-888-628-9454 | Deaf / hard of hearing: Dial 711, then 1-800-273-8255

thetrevorproject.org/get-help LGBTQIA+ youth in crisis can call the Trevor Project crisis line at 866.488.7386 or visit

Trans Lifeline can be reached at 877-565-8860. In Canada , 877-330-6366

About the Steve Fund

The Steve Fund is the nation's leading organization focused on supporting the mental health and wellbeing of young people of color. Working with colleges and universities, nonprofits, researchers, mental health experts, families, and young people, the Steve Fund promotes programs and strategies that build understanding and assistance for the mental and emotional health of the nation's young people of color. Learn more at stevefund.org .

