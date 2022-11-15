Playful and Unique Airblown® Inflatables for Christmas at The Home Depot

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye-catching lifestyle inflatables from Gemmy are sure to spark conversation and joy this Christmas season! From a giant 12.5-ft archway to sushi with Santa, these unique scenes are available at The Home Depot.

Eye-catching and unique lifestyle inflatables from Gemmy are available at The Home Depot this season. (PRNewswire)

Playful lifestyle inflatables from Gemmy are sure to spark conversation and joy this Christmas season!

Santa Archway

Welcome guests with the incredible Santa Archway Inflatable. A grand entrance to your home or holiday gathering, this head-turning archway measures 12.5-ft tall and 12-ft wide. Topped with a giant Santa head, the red archway is anchored by two green mittens, one with a candy cane and one with a festive "Merry Christmas" sign.

Sushi with Santa

Calling all foodies! "Maki the Season Bright" with Gemmy's Santa Sushi Inflatable scene. Santa bellies up to the sushi bar to share a meal with his favorite penguin pals in this charming holiday inflatable. Accented with candy cane-striped stools, Santa enjoys sushi with a jolly smile.

Ride in Style

Santa and Mrs. Claus carry beautifully wrapped presents in the luxurious Santa's Vintage Roadster Inflatable. With red and green snowflake accents and a silver reindeer hood ornament, this snappy inflatable makes a stylish statement for Christmas decorators and car enthusiasts alike.

Get Fit with Santa

Work off the milk and cookies with two inflatables featuring Santa getting his sweat on! Workout fans will love the Santa Fitness Bike Inflatable. This merry red and green scene features the big guy getting in his workout wearing Santa-inspired athleticwear. Decorators looking for their holiday zen will find it in the Santa Yoga Inflatable. Perfect for yoga fans, this relaxed Santa sits in a meditative pose and wears a shirt that reads "Om for the Holidays".

Dog Lovers

Animal lovers will adore the plush, long-haired Chinese Crested Holiday Hound Inflatable. Dressed for the season in a snowflake-embellished red sweater with green metallic accents and a Santa hat, this dog playfully holds its tongue out in anticipation of delicious Christmas treats!

Shop these humorous lifestyle Christmas inflatables in-store and online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

