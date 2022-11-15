QuVa Pharma Introduces Innovative Two-Sided Labels for IV Bag Compounded Sterile Products

Company's new IV bag labels raise patient safety and reduce the risk of drug and dosing errors

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc. announced today that is has developed a two-sided single label for its product portfolio of compounded IV bags. QuVa Pharma developed these new labels in consultation with its customers and in line with the Institute of Safe Medication Practices' (ISMP) 2022 best practice recommendations.

"Improving patient care and safety by reducing medication errors is essential. ISMP highlighted this safety focus with their recommendation that Oxytocin infusion bags be labeled so product information can be seen from both sides of the bags to differentiate them from hydrating solutions and magnesium infusions," said Stuart Hinchen, QuVa Pharma's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"Delivering an innovative, two-sided, single IV bag label applied to the frontside of the IV bag that contains all required drug and dosing information, while also containing key visual cues and critical product information that is clearly seen when looking through the IV bag solution from the backside, is an advancement in quality aimed at reducing drug and dosing errors. The two-sided label provides customers the ability to easily visually inspect the quality of the product inside the bag, which is not possible when simply applying two standard labels, one on each side of the bag. QuVa Pharma is committed to provide high quality product enhancements that improve safety, and this is another example of our development track record that will help our hospital partners meet their clinical needs," Hinchen said.

Compounded Oxytocin IV bag product family will be the first to release with these new labels early in first quarter 2023, followed by all high-alert IV bag products like Fentanyl/Bupivacaine epidurals, Norepinephrine, Phenylephrine. The remainder of compounded IV bag product families in QuVa's portfolio will follow throughout 2023.

For product ordering inquiries please contact QuVa Pharma Customer Service at 888.339.0874 or via email at: Customer.Service@QuVaPharma.com.

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a national, industry-leading, FDA registered 503B outsourcing services company that provides hospitals with essential medications in ready-to-administer injectable formats that are critical for effective patient care. QuVa was purpose-built to change the 503B industry for the better and is leading the way with unmatched expertise in cGMPs and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the highest quality and safety standards so hospitals can more confidently and reliably focus on patient care. While leading cGMP processes, broad sterile-to-sterile product portfolio, and expansive capacity of 300,000 sq. ft. across four facilities are the foundation of success, it is with customer-focused services, transparency, and a patient-safety orientation that we help hospitals better meet their patient care and operational needs. For more information, please visit www.quvapharma.com or follow QuVa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/quvapharma-inc-/.

