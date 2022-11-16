AltaML Ranked Number 71 Fastest-Growing Company as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50™ programs

Attributes 2,309% revenue growth to deep AI expertise, ensuring customer satisfaction

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AltaML announced today it ranked No. 71 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

AltaML Logo (CNW Group/AltaML) (PRNewswire)

As part of the 2022 Deloitte Canada Technology Fast 50™ awards program, AltaML also received recognition for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. The program acknowledges companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years. AltaML ranks 13th with 2,309 per cent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The program was launched 25 years ago.

AltaML's co-founder and co-CEO, Nicole Janssen, credits the team's deep expertise in responsible applied artificial intelligence (AI) for high customer satisfaction, enabling the company's 2,309 per cent revenue growth through repeat business and referrals. AltaML has invested heavily in talent development, including operating a talent accelerator program whereby senior personnel provide mentorship to emerging talent.

"It's an incredible achievement for AltaML to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies. It truly highlights the work we're doing to elevate innovation amidst rapid growth," said Janssen. "A feat of this calibre really puts us on the global map, as we continue to be a trusted partner to our customers by delivering value quickly and through positive collaboration."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

"We had a clear vision for AltaML and now the rest of the world is getting a glimpse into how we leverage data to empower informed decision making through responsible AI," said Cory Janssen, co-founder and co-CEO of AltaML."This recognition drives us to keep building as we expand into the U.S."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About AltaML

Going beyond experimentation, we use data to build powerful AI tools that optimize performance, mitigate risks, and create new opportunities. We accelerate the AI adoption journey for organizations and pursue product opportunities through industry-specific ventures. Our talent accelerators, the Applied AI Lab and GovLab.ai , create impact for private and public sector partners, respectively, while upskilling cohorts of highly qualified trainees. AltaML is scaling rapidly to become the undisputed leader in responsible applied AI. For more information on AltaML, head to the website .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AltaML