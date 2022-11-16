Capco and Savana Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Strategies for New and Legacy Banks

NEW YORK and MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capco, a global technology and management consultancy dedicated to financial services, and Savana, an industry leader in building financial software for banks and fintechs, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate banks' transformation journeys and drive continuous digital product innovation.

Savana, Inc. (PRNewswire)

The partnership brings together Capco's deep domain knowledge, creative culture and strong relationships with leading financial institutions, and Savana's technology expertise and digital delivery platform. It will support banks in overcoming the technical challenges they face in meeting evolving customer expectations and needs for seamless modern omnichannel experiences.

While digital transformation is ongoing in the banking space, many challenges have yet to be resolved. Legacy technology components and the complexity of banking operations are hampering banks' ability to effectively differentiate, scale, and meet consumers' evolving needs. In particular, many banks have yet to convert their cores, but require an immediate onramp to API banking to automate processes, launch products faster, and deliver consistent user experiences.

Savana's core-agnostic digital delivery platform eliminate silos within a bank's technology ecosystem and automates servicing for bank teams and customer-originated requests. Capco has a successful track record in implementing agile methodologies to optimize banks' transformation journeys. In partnership, they will speed time to market for institutions via new customer-focused digital products and services.

Kaylin Kugler, Partner, North American Banking at Capco, said: "Savana's platform addresses the fragmented processes and technology barriers that are preventing banks from automating operations and delivering consistent customer experiences across channels. We're excited to leverage this transformative technology to help our bank clients achieve true end-to-end digitalization and more swiftly deliver innovative products and services to consumers."

Mike Wolfel, CEO at Savana, said: "We're proud to partner with Capco and work hand in hand with their business and technology experts to help banks overcome barriers to digitalization and growth. We can help banks to unlock next-generation, customer-centric banking operations and to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Together Savana and Capco will solve these problems for institutions seeking a path forward."

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global technology and management consultancy specializing in driving transformation in the financial services and energy industries. With a growing client portfolio comprising of over 100 global organizations, Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and energy clients. Capco's cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Savana

Savana unlocks next-generation, customer-centric banking operations through the industry's first and only digital delivery platform. Leveraging unmatched banking knowledge and expertise, Savana solves the issues that arise during digital transformation or in creating and launching a new bank. Redefining customer-first operations, Savana is powering the future of banking. For more information on Savana, visit https://www.savanainc.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Savana, Inc.