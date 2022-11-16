Chicken Salad Chick to open newest Indiana restaurant in Whitestown neighborhood, Nov. 17

Sixth Indianapolis-area restaurant to offer grand opening specials and giveaways, including FREE chicken salad for a year!

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, continues to expand its presence in Indiana with the opening of its sixth Indianapolis-area eatery. The company brings more of its famed, made-from-scratch chicken salad to the Indianapolis suburbs with its first restaurant in Whitestown. Located at 6065 Perry Worth Road, Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

"As the Whitestown area serves as one of the fastest-growing communities in Indiana, this location furthers our commitment to the continued expansion of company restaurants," said Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney. "We look forward to growing with and serving the Whitestown neighborhood while welcoming more first-time guests to experience Chicken Salad Chick."

With locations across Indianapolis – including Fishers, Glendale, Greenwood and Carmel – Chicken Salad Chick continues to rapidly expand across the state. The Whitestown location will serve as the brand's sixth company-owned restaurant in Indiana.

Now through opening week, guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant's page at Facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWhitestownIN/. To celebrate the opening, the community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick's Southern hospitality through additional giveaways and specials:

Thursday, Nov. 17 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year : The first 100 guests to arrive to the new Whitestown location and purchase The Chick will receive one free large Quick Chick every month for 12 months. From this initial group, one lucky guest will also be randomly selected to receive one free large Quick Chick every week for 52 weeks. *

Friday, Nov. 18 – Free Chick Tumbler: The first 100 guests who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free 24 oz. Chicken Salad Chick tumbler. ***

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Free Large Chick Cooler: The first 50 guests to purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler! **

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year on Grand Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. It is required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended for those seeking to be in the first 100 guests, and each guest will be assigned a number corresponding to their place in line by a member of the Chicken Salad Chick team, beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Then at 10 a.m., guests may make a purchase of "The Chick" (or greater value) and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

** Guest must be 16 Years or Older and must purchase the 2 Large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per Guest Present. Not valid with any other offers.

***Does not include drink or unlimited refills on initial or future visits.

Chicken Salad Chick offers over a dozen delicious specialty chicken salad recipes served from the heart. In addition to the restaurant's signature chicken salad flavors, other menu items include fresh salads, sides, soups and full-service catering, all available from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers something for everyone. Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008 by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand continues its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick accolades include rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for four consecutive years and placing in the top 10 for 2021, #3 on Fast Casual's 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019 and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020.

