Dawn Foods Names Ahmet Hepdogan as Vice President of Procurement, North America, and Promotes Josh Bruketta to Vice President, People, North America

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients distributor Dawn Foods today announced two additions to its North America leadership team. Ahmet Hepdogan joins the company as Vice President of Procurement in North America and Josh Bruketta has been promoted to Vice President of People, North America.

Ahmet Hepdogan, Vice President of Procurement (PRNewswire)

Hepdogan succeeds John Wolf who will retire in March 2023. In his role, Hepdogan will lead Dawn's regional procurement team, working on strategic contract strategies and negotiations and identifying innovative global sourcing solutions to meet Dawn's business goals. He will also lead strategic material and service planning, work cross-functionally on regional and global procurement strategies, and support commodity risks within the supply chain. Hepdogan will serve as a member of the Dawn North America Leadership Team and report to John Schmitz, president of Dawn Foods North America.

"Ahmet has a successful history leading world-class procurement organizations across the food and beverage industry with a focus on building relationships and delivering strategic plans," said Schmitz. "He is an effective leader and advocate for the digitization of procurement, which aligns with our continued transformation agenda focused on supporting our business and customers around the world."

Prior to Dawn, Ahmet served as Chief Procurement Officer for Ferrara, a sweet snack business and affiliate of Ferrero International. He also held strategic procurement and leadership roles at ARYZTA (Aspire Bakeries) and U.S. Foods.

Bruketta, who has been with Dawn since 2021 and previously served as a director within the department, now leads the people organization for North America. In this new role, Bruketta is responsible for talent management and development, change management, and driving departmental excellence across the region. He will continue to partner with leaders across the business to drive Dawn's people-first culture and support the company's business strategy.

"Josh has been instrumental in driving significant change in the areas of retention, recruitment and more for our commercial and distribution business," Schmitz added. "He will continue to work closely with our global people partners to position Dawn as an employer of choice and to elevate the team member experience. I appreciate his counsel and expertise and look forward to seeing him continue to drive our organization forward."

Bruketta will also report to Schmitz and serve on the Dawn North America Leadership Team.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Dawn Foods is a global leader in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution. As the partner of choice for inspiring bakery success every day, Dawn Foods is committed to delighting its customers around the world with the partnership, insights, innovations, bakery products and expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods has more than 4,000 Team Members globally and provides high-quality bakery products to more than 50,000 customers located in more than 100 countries. For more information about the company, its products, and its culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

CONTACT:

Amanda Berman Alexis Gilbert Zeno Group for Dawn Foods Senior Director, Global Brand and Communications (502) 777-1367 (517) 414-1348 amanda.berman@zenogroup.com alexis.gilbert@dawnfoods.com

Josh Bruketta, Vice President, People, North America (PRNewswire)

Dawn Foods logo (PRNewsfoto/Dawn Food Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dawn Food Products, Inc.