Droppii brings innovative e-commerce business solutions to the United States

RENO, Nev., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As with many startups, the idea behind Droppii's vision came in the midst of a rapidly growing industry. Over the 21st century, the tremendous growth and power of e-commerce platforms presented a perfect opportunity for entrepreneurial individuals to start their own business online. Through a website, businesses can reach many more customers locally and around the world, and product details and reviews are conveniently located in one place. More businesses by the day are letting go of having brick-and-mortar stores and creating a presence that is entirely online.

But starting and managing an online business still comes with many challenges, especially for people who already have day jobs and just want a side hustle to supplement their income. Owning a business requires a lot of time, money, and self-instruction to research products, manage inventory, place advertisements on marketing channels, and safely package and ship products to customers.

Given all this, there was an opportunity for a new business model to be developed.

Creating innovative business solutions to solve today's problems

Droppii's founding idea is that online sellers should be able to focus completely on taking care of their customers and generating sales. To do this, Droppii manages the back-end business operations for the seller, including product inventory, warehousing, logistics, packaging, and shipping directly to customers.

This order fulfillment method is known as dropshipping, but Droppii's model differentiates itself through a key feature: buying only the most high-quality, in-demand products from suppliers and offering this curated list of products for sellers to choose from. Products need to have a large market size, have the appropriate certifications (such as FDA approval), and provide a large commission for sellers alongside other criteria that ensure both sellers and customers will benefit.

Droppii's business model also includes a range of other crucial services and resources, including business courses for sellers to improve their sales skills; an online Droppii platform for sellers to conduct sales and view analytics; and both online and in-person forums for sellers to build community, discuss strategies, and celebrate successes.

Michael Cox, CEO of Droppii U.S.A., believes that Droppii can make a significant impact for those who want to supplement their income or make some money while caring for their kids, but don't know where to start. "Whether you're a stay-at-home parent, a college student, or a full-time worker, you can be your own boss and set your own schedule as a seller with us. We want to make your side hustle easy for you so that you can focus on what's important - spending time with your family and friends, and saving up for the future."

Finding success through curated products and personalized sales

Since being founded in 2018, Droppii has experienced exponential growth. From 2020, the startup saw its revenue grow by 1460%. As of late 2022, Droppii has over 65,000 online sellers who have generated sales of over 135,000 types of products each month.

Droppii is also looking to partner with more suppliers around the world and educate new markets about suppliers' products. Through Droppii's facilitation, suppliers are able to thoroughly train sellers on their products' benefits and how to best market the products to customers. As a result, sellers are able to provide detailed, personal consultations for customers interested in trying something new.

This strategy allows suppliers to improve their sales efficiency, save on advertising and marketing costs, and reinvest the money they just saved back into their business. It also allows the online sales experience to become more personal and centered on the customer's unique needs, just like interacting with a salesperson on the floor of a brick-and-mortar store. In an ever-growing online world, authentic connections and conversations are crucial to building trust and loyalty in a brand.

Droppii also provides safe, secure warehousing for suppliers' products through professional fulfillment centers located in Southeast Asia and the United States. Suppliers who don't have much inventory can save on storage costs and improve their distribution efficiencies. When a seller confirms a customer's order, Droppii delivers the product from a fulfillment center directly to the customer's hands. This prevents any potential damage or loss of quality to the product that could occur if it goes through other channels, such as shelves in an in-person store or a seller's home garage.

A game-changer in the U.S. market

Droppii began in Southeast Asia, but people all over the world can benefit from its comprehensive business services. For the next stage of Droppii's journey, company leadership chose to expand its services to the U.S.

The U.S. holds a significant amount of power and influence in the world economy, but it also has a long history and deep culture of entrepreneurship. According to research conducted by the U.S. News & World Report, BAV Group, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the U.S. is ranked as one of the best countries in the world for entrepreneurship and innovation . Droppii's unique business model will be sure to appeal to the U.S.'s enterprising individuals as well as to suppliers looking to grow their audience.

The startup's vision is to become a leading innovative e-commerce platform in personalizing sales and curating products. Droppii unites and supports sellers, suppliers, and customers at every step of the sales process to center human connections and improve the experience for everyone.

Having just launched their first U.S. marketing campaign, Droppii's next steps are to expand their U.S. operations and logistics, improve the customer experience from the point of order to delivery, and continue production of their "Women in Startup" program series. In each episode, leading experts and entrepreneurs provide mentorship, advice, strategies, and inspirational stories to help women succeed in business.

With an intense determination to create impact in the U.S. market and continuously innovate their practices, Droppii is poised to transform the e-commerce industry.

To learn more about Droppii's vision and how to partner with Droppii as an online seller or supplier, visit the Droppii website .

For media inquiries, please contact support.us@droppii.com .

