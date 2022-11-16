Empower the Next Generation in the Renewable Energy and Sustainability Industries

Participate in the first American Solar Energy Society (ASES) Mentor Match Program

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) has officially launched its Mentor Match Program through the ASES Online Community . The ASES Mentor Match Program will provide meaningful connections and opportunities for ASES members in renewable energy and sustainability. ASES continues its mission of accelerating equitable solar adoption and universal sustainable living by educating and building community.

ASES hopes to facilitate six-month mentor and mentee relationships to enhance personal and professional development. Mentors and mentees must have an active ASES membership. To become eligible, become an ASES member and complete the online enrollment form at any time.

Benefits to Mentors:

Give back to someone newer in the industry to expand skills and networks

Become recognized as a leader and advisor

Gain new perspectives from mentees

Benefits to Mentees:

Connect with a mentor who can offer insights, career advice, and networking opportunities

Enhance skill development in the renewable energy sector

Receive resume feedback and develop interview skills

Jumpstart involvement in the renewable energy and sustainability industry

Through your dedicated work and support, the ASES Mentor Match Program can accelerate the national transition to 100% renewable energy.

Check out our November ASES Webinar: New ASES Online Community Mentor Match Program for detailed instructions on how to enroll in the program.

For more information about the Mentor Match Program , please contact Ella Nielsen at membership@ases.org .

About: American Solar Energy Society

Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES ) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future. ASES cultivates community and powers progress by integrating the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine , the e-newsletter Solar@Work , monthly Webinars , the ASES National Solar Conference , and the ASES National Solar Tour . Learn more at ases.org .

