Meet The Loudest Company at SEMA: HornBlasters

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, around 170,000 people attend SEMA (the Specialty Equipment Market Association). The trade-only event brings together a who's who of the automotive and aftermarket industries. Thunderous horns were heard throughout the venue on the final day as vehicles paraded out towards the SEMA IGNITED after party. You could hear the honks far and wide because over 100 builds featured train horns manufactured by industry leader HornBlasters.

SEMA trucks featuring earth shattering HornBlasters train horn kits. (PRNewswire)

If you're a car or truck enthusiast, you know the HornBlasters sound. The Florida-based firm sells train horns that drivers install on their vehicles so that they can honk louder than any other road driver. HornBlasters Founder Matt Heller created the company in 2002 after becoming fed up with being run off the road by other drivers on his daily commute to work. Determined to be noticed, he remembered his childhood fascination with train horns. He created a way to install train horns on vehicles. HornBlasters was born.

Twenty years later, HornBlasters sells horns in a variety of sizes and prices for a variety of vehicles. From muscle cars to mega trucks and everything in between, vehicles rocked HornBlasters horns at SEMA because automobile aficionados recognize HornBlasters as the best in the business.

To interview Heller about SEMA or HornBlasters horns, email Mitchell@BCCcommunications.com .

ABOUT HORNBLASTERS

HornBlasters is the market leader for automotive horn applications. Founded in 2002, HornBlasters has created a niche automotive product segment of train horns for trucks and cars. Since then, HornBlasters has expanded into onboard air solutions, air suspension, load support, ship horns and more recently has acquired the Leslie Supertyfon line.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hornblasters, Inc