PRIMO WATER CORPORATION WINS THE 2022 INTERNATIONAL BOTTLED WATER ASSOCIATION (IBWA) ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP AWARD

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced that it has received the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award for its U.S. operations.

PRMW_Logo (CNW Group/Primo Water Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The Environmental Stewardship Award recognizes member companies who have excelled in creating and implementing sustainable environmental projects and conservation measures. This award also provides an opportunity to educate consumers, government officials, and the media about the environmental, conservation, and stewardship policies practiced by the bottled water industry.

Primo has embraced the Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard (AWS Standard) and its framework for major water users to understand their water use and environmental impact, and to work collaboratively and transparently for sustainable water management. The AWS Standard is a comprehensive water use standard that can be used by industrial, agricultural and commercial sites. The standard acts as a strategic structure to help water users identify and mitigate water-related risks at their facilities.

"We are honored to receive the IBWA Environmental Stewardship Award for our U.S. operations. Caring for natural resources and promoting the health and wellness benefits of better-quality water are at the core of what we do. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to being a steward of the planet's natural resources," said Tom Harrington, Primo's Chief Executive Officer.

For more information on the hydration solutions Primo offers, please visit www.water.com.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Primo sells dispensers online and in approximately 10,000 retail locations. Complementing the dispenser business, Primo offers pre-filled Water Exchange in approximately 14,000 retail locations and approximately 24,000 self-service Water Refill machines at retail locations. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primo Water Corporation