THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION APPOINTS WILLIAM K. OH, MD, AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research, today announced that William K. Oh, MD, an internationally recognized genitourinary (GU) oncologist with expertise in the use of systemic treatments for prostate cancer, has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO), a newly-created leadership position.

Dr. Oh joins PCF from Sema4, where he served as CMO of the patient-centered health intelligence company focused on precision medicine. He also served for over a decade as Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine, Ezra Greenspan Professor of Clinical Cancer Research, and Deputy Director of the NCI-designated Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai.

"Dr. Oh will significantly enhance the capacity of the Prostate Cancer Foundation to not only support the most significant science in the world but also to deepen our understanding and address the challenges faced by prostate cancer patients receiving care in clinics and hospitals across the globe," says PCF President and CEO Charles J. Ryan, MD. "In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Oh will be a key leader of the PCF as it works towards its mission of reducing death and suffering from prostate cancer worldwide."

A graduate of Yale College, Dr. Oh received his MD from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and completed his medical oncology fellowship at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Oh was at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, for 14 years, serving as Clinical Director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology and as the founding Chair of the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee at the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center.

An expert in the management of GU malignancies, including prostate, renal, bladder and testicular cancers, Dr. Oh has served as the principal investigator of multiple clinical trials in GU cancers. He has authored more than 350 original articles, reviews and book chapters on topics relating to prostate, renal, bladder and testicular cancers, and has edited three books on prostate cancer. He has served in key invited roles for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the American Urological Association (AUA), including the Guidelines Committee for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer. He was inducted into the prestigious American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) and has been repeatedly selected as a Top Doctor in New York Magazine, Castle Connolly, Best Doctors and Super Doctors through 2022.

As CMO, Dr. Oh will work to establish key fundable translational research programs that drive improved clinical outcomes for men at all stages of prostate cancer. Furthermore, he will focus on understanding and reducing barriers to the effective delivery of care and novel therapies to men with prostate cancer on a global level. He will lead PCF's efforts to cultivate the next generation of basic, translational and clinical prostate cancer researchers by developing educational programs, research awards and philanthropically funded efforts. As a key member of the leadership team, Dr. Oh will play a key role in implementing the strategic vision of expanding the scope and impact of PCF.

