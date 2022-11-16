Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Donates $750,000 to Tampa Bay Charities

Celebrates National Philanthropy Day
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa donated a total of $750,000 to a group of Tampa Bay charities, which helped to celebrate National Philanthropy Day.
"The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Hard Rock Tampa take pride in their ongoing support of the Tampa Bay community," said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. "To that end, as we spotlight National Philanthropy Day, we wanted to honor 75 charities that do such critical and important work for so many people. But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the magnitude of support from Tampa Bay throughout all of these years."
The 75 area charities receiving $10,000 each during a reception at the Gold Elvis Piano included:
1. 13 Ugly Men
39. Mike Alstott Family Foundation
2. After School All Stars
40. Moffitt Cancer Center
3. American Cancer Society
41. National MS Society
4. Jason Ackerman Foundation
42. National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
5. Best Buddies Tampa Bay
43. Onbikes
6. Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay
44. Paint Your Heart Out
7. Boys & Girls Club
45. Pier 60 Daily Sunsets
8. Bullard Family Foundation
46. Project: Vet Relief
9. Children's Cancer Center
47. Redefining Refuge
10. Children's Dream Fund
48. RISE Tampa Our Police Foundation
11. Copperhead's Charities
49. Rogai Family Foundation
12. David A. Straz Center
50. Ronald McDonald House Charities
13. Derrick Brooks Charities
51. Ryan Nece Foundation
14. Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida
52. Skyway 10k
15. Easterseals of Florida
53. Southeastern Guide Dogs
16. Feeding Tampa Bay
54. Special Olympics Florida
17. Florida Aquarium
55. Special Operations Warrior Foundation
18. Gasparilla Festival of the Arts
56. St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation
19. Girls Rock St. Pete
57. St. Pete Pride
20. Glazer Children's Museum
58. Stano Foundation
21. Grady Goat Foundation
59. Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Education and Research Foundation
22. Gramatica Family Foundation
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundations
23. Habitat For Humanity
61. Tampa Bay Business Guild - LGBT Chamber
24. Hands Across the Bay
62. Tampa Bay Defense Alliance
25. HCSO Charities, Inc.
63. Tampa Bay History Center
26. Hillsborough Fire & EMS Rescue Museum
64. Tampa Bay Network To End Hunger
27. Humane Society of Tampa Bay
65. Tampa Bay Sports Commission
28. Jackson In Action 83
66. Tampa Downtown Partnership
29. JDRF
67. Tampa General Hospital Foundation
30. Junior League of Tampa
68. Tampa Museum of Art
31. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful
69. Tampa Pride
32. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
70. The Centre for Women
33. Liberty Manor for Veterans
71. The Lightning Foundation
34. Lupus Foundation of America
72. The Pepin Academies Foundation
35. MADD
73. The Spring of Tampa Bay
36. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
74. The Tampa Foundation
37. Meals On Wheels
75. ZooTampa
38. Metropolitan Ministries
As part of the celebration, all slot players who had their Unity Card properly inserted into a machine during the announcement each won $50 Bonus Free Play.
