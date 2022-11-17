4DMedical Debuts "XV Scanner," Most Advanced Lung Scanning Technology in Decades At RSNA

Faster, More Accurate, Less Expensive, Functional Lung Imaging

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4DMedical will unveil the "XV Scanner," a breakthrough lung scanning device that integrates fluoroscopy with advanced analytics software at the 2022 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in Chicago. The XV Scanner provides significant technological and competitive advantages over existing imaging modalities that will improve quality of life for patients with respiratory issues. It is the first dedicated lung scanner to provide non-invasive functional insights into breathing lungs—with images that provide an unprecedented level of clinical detail and actionable information.

"In the history of scanning technology, there have been very few fundamentally new approaches introduced since the 1970s and only seven scanning modalities introduced in the past 127 years," says Andreas Fouras, PhD, founder and CEO of 4DMedical. "We believe the XV Scanner is the 'Eighth Modality.' I'm proud that it represents a meaningful breakthrough in lung scanning and disease diagnostics capability that can help patients struggling with respiratory issues. These include veterans and those suffering from long-term COVID-19. This year's RSNA meeting will be the first opportunity for radiologists and other clinicians to view the XV Scanner in person. It's clear the $31 billion global lung imaging market is ripe for disruption, and 4DMedical will be a major player in that process."

Current lung imaging modalities include: X-ray, high-res CT, and nuclear medicine. They represent tradeoffs between accuracy, sensitivity, cost, and high radiation exposure. Importantly, these modalities don't provide combined insights into the structure and function of a patient's lungs at the regional level.

The XV Scanner is the first dedicated lung scanner to provide clinicians with both qualitative and quantitative metrics—including regional ventilation volume, ventilation defect percentage, and ventilation heterogeneity. These metrics are produced as color-coded images, corresponding to functionality by lung region.

Using the XV Scanner, physicians can detect areas of high and low ventilation with pinpoint accuracy—across all parts of the lung and in all phases of a single breath. The scan takes 5 seconds to perform and delivers less radiation than a typical chest X-ray.

After RSNA, the 4DMedical XV Scanner will be placed at a major U.S. teaching hospital, providing unique capabilities and functional insights for lung disease research.

About 4DMedical: 4DMedical is a medical technology company aiming to deliver the global gold standard in respiratory diagnostics for all lung disorders including coronavirus, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis and cancer.

The unique 4DMedical technology accurately and quickly scans lung function as the patient breathes, to provide sensitive, early diagnosis and to monitor changes over time. Our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) scans deliver much more complete results, showing even subtle variations in lung function down to the finest details, using lower levels of radiation than traditional methods.

Respiratory diagnosis is a $30 billion per annum global industry. Through its technology 4DMedical provides clinicians with greater insights into diseases of the lung. 4DMedical is focused on providing better information to doctors and patients about lung function. Better information means better decisions, and better outcomes.

