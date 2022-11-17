ALOE CARE HEALTH AND TRUBLUE TOTAL HOUSE CARE FORGE ALLIANCE

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health ("Aloe Care"), creators of the world's most advanced medical alert and communication service for eldercare, announced a partnership with TruBlue Total House Care® ("TruBlue"), the home services franchise. TruBlue, which provides senior safety home services for aging adults, will now make Aloe Care systems available directly to their customers.

According to a recent University of Michigan poll ,* while 88% of people between the ages of 50 and 80 said it was very or somewhat important to live in their homes as long as possible as they age, a mere 15% have put consideration into how their homes should be modified to accommodate their changing needs.

TruBlue and Aloe Care are dedicated to empowering aging adults with the tools they need to age in place. Aloe Care's advanced technology fills critical voids for both older adults and caregivers with tools for care collaboration, communication, and safety.

"Aging in place can come with new needs, including specific home updates and modifications," said Greg Haskett, Director of Operations, TruBlue House Care. "Together with Aloe Care's state-of-the-art medical alert and communication service, TruBlue's home services offer customers and their caregivers true peace of mind."

"We understand how vital it is for older adults to be both protected and connected," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and co-Founder of Aloe Care Health. "This is why we designed devices and services that are both easy-to-use and technologically advanced. We value our partnership with TruBlue, as they clearly share our commitment to empower people to age comfortably and safely."

Aloe Care's suite of products are designed to help aging adults stay safe and connected both at home and on the move. The proprietary, patented Aloe Care Smart Hub is voice activated, and gives users the ability to connect with caregivers and emergency services 24/7. It also monitors environmental conditions and senses movement, providing alerts when anomalies occur. The Mobile Companion provides always-on, on-the-go protection with built-in fall detection, nationwide GPS, and a care collaboration app for their personal and professional caregivers.

TruBlue is the only franchise system focused on ongoing home maintenance and handyman services for seniors and busy adults. TruBlue Total House Care subscription program provides help around the house, both inside and out. Home maintenance includes ongoing services such as to-do list chores, handyman repairs and home maintenance.

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH:

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.aloecare.com.

ABOUT TRUBLUE TOTAL HOUSE CARE®

TruBlue Total House Care® provides a helping hand around the house — inside and out. TruBlue's services include to-do list chores, handyman services, house cleaning, maintenance, yard work, emergency repairs, seasonal work and preventative maintenance, all handled by a personal House Care Manager. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete the Senior Home Safety Certification program through Age Safe® America. As specialists, TruBlue franchisees will be able to perform Senior Home Safety Assessments and can make those recommended safety modifications if needed.

*National Poll on Healthy Aging, University of Michigan, April 2022

