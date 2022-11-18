ACTFL names 2023 National Language Teacher of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL is pleased to announce William Lee as the 2023 National Language Teacher of the Year. The award presentation was held during the Opening General Session of the 2022 ACTFL Convention & World Languages Expo on Friday, November 18, at the Boston Convention Center.

William Lee is a Latin Teacher at Tom C. Clark High School in San Antonio, Texas, and the 2022 Teacher of the Year for the Southwest Conference on Language Teaching (SWCOLT). Lee also represented the Texas Foreign Language Association as the 2021 Teacher of the Year. He holds a bachelor's degree in Latin from The University of Texas at Austin. In addition to teaching, Lee serves as a member of the College Board AP Latin Curriculum Working Group High School, the AP Latin Exam Development Committee, and is a member of the Writing and Steering Committee for the National Latin Exam.

The award for the ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year elevates the status of the language teaching profession at the state, regional, and national levels by creating opportunities for recognizing the most accomplished members of the profession. The Teacher of the Year becomes a national spokesperson for the language profession to further demonstrate the critical importance of learning languages and cultures to the general public.

"We congratulate William on being named the 2023 ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year," said Howie Berman, ACTFL Executive Director. "I look forward to collaborating with him next year as he assumes this important role at a critical point for the profession. I also want to congratulate all the finalists for their incredible accomplishments and commitment to their learners, their colleagues, and the profession at-large. They should all be celebrated."

The other four finalists for the annual ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year Award representing the other geographic regions of the U.S. this year are:

Trudy Anderson : Nathan Hale School , New Haven, CT — Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (NECTFL)

Claudia Elliott : Paxon School for Advanced Studies, Jacksonville, FL — Southern Conference on Language Teaching (SCOLT)

Armando Johnson : Springfield Central High School, Springfield, MO — Central States Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Languages ( CSCTFL )

Kristi Senden : Chugiak High School, Eagle River, AK — Pacific Northwest Council for Languages ( PNCFL )

