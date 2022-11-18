Consilium Staffing Supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with Annual Fundraising Efforts

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a locum tenens firm with more than a decade of award-winning experience in the healthcare staffing industry, announced it has completed a successful employee-led and employee-contributed fundraising effort to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Fundraising included tie-dyed "We Care" shirts, a pink lemonade stand and bake sale for total donation of nearly $7,000 .

Driven by Consilium Cares, the firm's philanthropic initiative, the fundraising campaign featured the sale of baked goods and tie-dyed "We Care" t-shirts, as well as a pink lemonade stand. Consilium Staffing triple-matched the funds raised, ultimately presenting BCRF with a check for nearly $7,000.

"Since 1993, BCRF has streamlined their grants program by funding the best minds in science and medicine, giving them the freedom to pursue their greatest ideas around unraveling the complexities of cancer," explained Jennifer Pruitt, Director of Learning & Development at Consilium, and Leader of Consilium Cares. "Our impact grows as we grow—and we look forward to doing all we can going forward to support this cause."

Consilium's fundraising efforts have increased significantly over the last three years, from the sale of pink "awareness" bracelets in 2020 and 2021 to the multi-product sales in 2022, where the donation amount increased by 795%.

"Consilium Cares has been such a great way to give back to the community," said Sam Cave, Recruiting Consultant, Primary Care North, at Consilium. "BCRF's commitment to achieving the prevention and cure of breast cancer is very inspiring. I look forward to working with them more in the future."

"Planning the fundraiser was fun," said Nick Thompson, Senior Recruiting Consultant, Primary Care/Midwest, at Consilium. "Everyone contributed to the plan in one way or another. Consilium really does care."

Consilium is a locum tenens firm with more than a decade of award-winning experience in the healthcare staffing industry. Founded by six healthcare staffing leaders that offer a combined industry experience of over 70 years, Consilium's approach is focused on people and places—not just placements. Our approach is demonstrated by our commitment to serve the healthcare facilities that choose to partner with us. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

