Ideanomics receives NASDAQ extension to comply with Bid Price Rule and secures additional funding to increase EV and charging sales in the United States and Europe

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announces that it has received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") confirming the company has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period for compliance under its minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule") through May 15, 2023.

In keeping with the commitments made during our third quarter investor call, Ideanomics also announces that it has secured $20 million in additional funding, and a potential follow-on of an additional $20 million, the details of which will be filed under form 8-k. The money will be used to support the growth of Ideanomics' EV and charging business activities in the U.S. and the EU, which account for an increasing share of the company's topline revenue.

"The entire EV industry is facing challenging headwinds," says Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "Our ability to attract capital stems from our strong performance, which I believe will ultimately become reflected in our share price. We are outperforming many of our direct competitors when it comes to revenue generation, manufacturing and distribution."

Further validating the strength of Ideanomics' brand and products, the company recently secured third-party financing to support the expansion of Solectrac's certified dealer network. This model is being applied to other subsidiaries and is one of the most capital-efficient ways to enable faster growth.

Looking ahead, Ideanomics will continue to increase manufacturing and assembly capacity, enhance sales and distribution capabilities and accelerate new product development across its three main verticals Ideanomics Mobility, subsidiaries Energica, Solectrac, Treeletrik, U.S. Hybrid and WAVE. Ideanomics is also ramping up its Energy business unit, which offers turn-key charging solutions and a "Charging-as-a-Service" subscription model.

Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification, offering fleet operators everything they need to electrify faster, easier and more affordably all in one place.

