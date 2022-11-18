InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Garage Floors (JMT 179)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to protect a garage floor against ice, dirt, slush, or rainwater that may drip from a vehicle and create a mess," said an inventor, from Andover, Minn., "so I invented the CAR/TRUCK PAN. My design would eliminate the hassle of repeatedly mopping or pressure-washing the garage floor."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to collect and contain moisture, salt, and debris that may drip from a parked car in a garage. In doing so, it helps keep the floors clean and dry. As a result, it increases safety and convenience and it helps prevent unsightly garage stains. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and clean so it is ideal for households and garage owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

