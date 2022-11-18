InventHelp Inventors Develop All-In-One Diapering Product (JTK 140)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to make sure all the necessary diapering items are available when changing a baby," said one of two inventors, from Chunky, Miss., "so we invented the DADDY DOODIE. Our design eliminates the need to pack and carry a bulky diaper bag."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention ensures that common diapering products such as a diaper, pad, wipes, and rash cream or ointment are easily accessible when changing a baby's diaper. In doing so, it increases convenience. It also eliminates the hassle of searching for various diapering supplies. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JTK-140, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp