Moose Games Expands into Experiential Gaming with Acquisition of Nine Arches

New Wanderlust Title Adds to Moose's Growing Games Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Games, the gaming innovation division of award-winning Moose Toys , announced today it acquired the global distribution rights for Nine Arches , a unique, offline gaming experience where your game board becomes the world. Starting today, the Nine Arches Legacy Edition, Travel Edition and all future games will be included in Moose Games' growing portfolio.

Moose Games is the gaming innovation division of award-winning Moose Toys. (PRNewswire)

Nine Arches is a "curiously daring game of adventures," where players work together to create nine original experiences by selecting and combining cards from a magical, activity-generating deck. The game was created during the pandemic by New York Times bestselling author Geoffrey Gray and Fortnite and Doom producer Grant Shonkwiler to inspire players of all ages to create memorable experiences together and focus on their wellness in the real world instead of staying at home, on screens.

"Nine Arches has found a way to make every game session a unique and unforgettable experience with friends, where everyone wins," said Paul Solomon, CEO, Moose Toys. "Playing this experiential, groundbreaking game will inspire consumers to venture into the world, explore their communities and create meaningful memories, and we're honored to add it to the Moose Games portfolio."

In Nine Arches, every card becomes its own story. To start, players knock on the deck, shuffle, then deal and select three quest cards. From there, they consult the accompanying Archer's Book of Joy, Wisdom & Ballyhoo to learn more about their cards and meanings. Players are encouraged to interpret the cards in their own way, combining quest cards to generate their own extraordinary moments. The adventure continues in sets of three new cards, until players have completed nine sessions. An included Archer log is used to document each session, while the game's social component encourages players to share their videos, photos and stories on social media.

"As an innovator in the industry, Moose Games is a uniquely qualified partner to introduce the new gaming experience of Nine Arches and inspire a new state of game play that goes beyond the game board," said Gray, of Nine Arches. "After two years of pandemic, so many of us were desperate to get out and do real things again. The vision was to combine my background as an adventure writer and Grant's experience as a game designer to create a truly new gaming experience that could inspire us all to turn boring days into unforgettable ones. Bringing our mission of everyday adventure to life on a global scale with Moose Games is our next big adventure, with many more to come."

When Nine Arches launched on Kickstarter in October 2021, it became an instant sensation and was fully funded in six minutes. Initial versions of the game were released in a digital format to four thousand early community members. The first edition of the physical Nine Arches game was released in October 2022, and is rolling out now at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Urban Outfitters and Books-A-Million.

For more information about Moose Games, please visit www.moosetoys.com . For more information about Nine Arches, please visit www.playninearches.com .

ABOUT NINE ARCHES

Nine Arches is the new heart‐thumping, bliss‐inducing, choose‐your‐own adventure game. You and your crew have been granted access to a magical deck of quest cards from the ancient world, and must use your wits and creativity to generate fantastical experiences in real‐life. Go big or small. Get silly or serious, and turn your game night (or game day) into the adventure of a lifetime.

ABOUT MOOSE GAMES

Moose isn't playing when it comes to games, it is coming to win with an extensive and playful games portfolio loaded with Moose WOW! With some of the best game developers as partners, there are games to make everyone laugh and smile as well as bring some friendly competition to game nights with friends and family. The broad range of offerings includes board games, card games and a wonderful range of high-quality and engaging educational games. There is something for everyone — adults, families, kids and preschoolers. Now, let's have some fun and let the games begin!

ABOUT MOOSE TOYS

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+-strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

Moose Games expands into experiential gaming with acquisition of Nine Arches, a “curiously daring game of adventures.” In Nine Arches, players work together to create nine original experiences by selecting and combining cards from a magical, activity-generating deck. The game was created during the pandemic to inspire players of all ages to create memorable experiences together and focus on their wellness in the real world instead of staying at home, on screens. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moose Toys