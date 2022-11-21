Ancora Education Named One of the "Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation" by Women in Trucking Association

CDL Training Provider Recognized for its Corporate Culture, Diversity, Career Opportunities and Recruitment of Female Instructors

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Education was recently named as one of the 2022 "Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation" by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) , a nonprofit organization working to bring gender diversity to the transportation industry. Ancora was recognized at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo November 13-16 in Dallas.

"Women are breaking barriers and redefining roles in transportation, yet women only account for 10% of the nation's drivers. We need to change that statistic," said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Operations at Ancora Education. "If they want to get behind the wheel and enjoy the open road, inspire young minds in the classroom, or have an interest in leadership, women in this industry have the opportunity to create their own path. Our goal at Ancora Education is to foster an environment where women can thrive, network, and hone their skills. We couldn't be more thrilled to share this moment with them."

Since 2018, WIT has promoted the accomplishments of companies focused on recruitment and retention of women in the trucking industry with the "Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation" award. In addition to votes from their peers and leaders in the industry, Ancora earned scores based on a corporate culture that's focused on gender diversity, professional development opportunities, career advancement, competitive compensation, benefits, flexible hours and work requirements.

More than 22,000 votes were cast in selecting the top companies of 2022.

Ancora Education is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America's labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business and skilled trades including CDL truck driving and other custom solutions. Ancora Education owns and operates six private, post-secondary school brands with 22 campus locations across the nation and offers focused training programs with corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Education network schools include: Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT). Workforce solutions are provided by Ancora Training. Learn more at www.ancora.com .

