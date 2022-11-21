The Estée Lauder Companies, Organon & Co., and Apex Logic Receive "Tell Awards" for their business investments in Switzerland

The Estée Lauder Companies, Organon & Co., and Apex Logic Receive "Tell Awards" for their business investments in Switzerland

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estée Lauder Companies, Organon & Co., and Apex Logic have each won a 2022 Tell Award from the Swiss authorities, recognizing their significant foreign direct investment in Switzerland, reports Daniel Bangser, Trade Commissioner of Switzerland. They join more than 50 American companies – such as Moderna, Google, and Disney – that have already won this prestigious award named for legendary Swiss folk hero William Tell.

Ambassador Niculin Jäger, The Consul General of Switzerland in New York, and Ambassador Balz Abplanalp, The Consul General of Switzerland in San Francisco, are presenting the awards to the leadership teams of each company.

"We are delighted to honor these exceptional companies that contribute so significantly to the Swiss economy and exemplify our shared values of quality, stability and innovation", notes Ambassador Jäger.

About the 2022 Tell Award winners

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has invested over $200M in Switzerland in the last 5 years, expanding on its 57-year presence to become one of the largest employers in Canton Schwyz with over 1,000 employees in the country. Already the home of its EMEA Supply Chain, the Travel Retail business, and a hub for manufacturing, in 2022 ELC opened its fourth distribution center, a state-of-the-art 300,000 square foot global fulfillment facility in Galgenen, featuring the newest standards to reduce energy and water consumption.

Organon & Co., a global healthcare company formed through a spin-off from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, established its European Headquarters in Lucerne in 2021 where over 250 of the company's approximately 10,000 employees now carry out global scientific, medical, commercial and administrative functions for the more than 60 medicines distributed in over 140 markets. Organon attributes its decision to set up in Lucerne to the opportunities offered in this growing environment for biopharmaceutical innovation.

Apex Logic is a privately-owned developer of software for e-commerce and for automating the acquisition process in government that established a European Headquarters in Fribourg in 2020. On building its software development and business development teams in Switzerland, CEO Pourya Dehnadi stated "We have not only been able to hire and retain excellent talent, but we also have been able to better connect with future customers".

Strong business relationship

The US and Switzerland have a long, solid business history. Switzerland proudly ranks among the top 10 countries globally as both a destination for FDI from the US and a source of FDI into the US, ahead of many larger economies.

Tell Awards is a program of Switzerland Global Enterprise, the official Swiss organization in charge of promoting the Swiss economy worldwide, and its US arm Swiss Business Hub USA which helps companies evaluate Switzerland and establish operations there.

Expanding to Europe? Let us help: www.s-ge.com/en/sbh

Follow us on Twitter (@sbh_usa) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/swiss-business-hub-usa)

View original content:

SOURCE Swiss Business Hub USA