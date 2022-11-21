SC Lottery
ITURAN SURPASSES 2 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS AND PRESENTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago

Increases outlook for after-market subscriber growth: expect annual run rate of approximately 180,000-200,000 

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022

  • Growth in total subscribers to approximately 2,020,000: net increase in aftermarket of 50,000 and net decrease in OEM of 2,000;
  • Revenues of $72.7 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year;
  • Net income of $10.1 million, an increase of 38% compared with $7.3 million in the third quarter of last year;
  • EBITDA of $19.6 million, compared with $18.5 million in the third quarter of last year, up 6% year-over-year;
  • Generated $11.4 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
  • Declared dividend of $3.0 million; purchased $2.0 million under share buy-back program during the quarter;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very proud to have crossed this significant milestone for our company of 2 million subscribers. Over the past four quarters our subscriber growth has accelerated dramatically and is the culmination of many years effort in adding new and attractive products and services, focused on bringing value and meeting our customer's needs. In only three quarters of 2022, we added 140,000 new subscribers, putting us well ahead of our annual target of between 140,000 and 160,000. As we move into 2023, it is clear that we are growing our after-market subscribers at a faster rate than we have historically. Based on the recent run-rate, we are happy to increase our expectations for the growth rate of our global after-market subscriber base ahead, now expecting 180,000 to 200,000, net new subscribers-adds annually."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are also very happy with our financial results showing continued solid growth in revenue and profitability. The strong growth in our subscriber base is beginning to be expressed in our subscriber revenue growth, which in local currencies showed a 13% year-over-year growth and we expect this trend to continue well into the next year. We also demonstrated our highest subscriber gross margin in over two years, demonstrating that the operating leverage in our business is becoming more apparent."

Added Mr. Sheratzky, "The ongoing strong profitability and cash generation enable us to share the rewards of our continued success with shareholders. In addition to our regular dividend payment of $3 million per quarter, we purchased a further $2 million in shares under our share buy-back program, targeting increased shareholder value."

Third quarter 2022 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $72.7 million, an increase of 11% compared with revenues of $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. 73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $53.1 million, an increase of 10% over third quarter 2021 revenues. The strong appreciation of the US dollar versus the currencies in the geographies that Ituran operates over the past year, impacted the revenues as reported in US dollars. In local currency terms, third quarter revenue grew by 13% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

The subscriber base amounted to 2,020,000 as of September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of approximately 48,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 50,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decrease of 2,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $19.5 million, an increase of 12% compared with that of the third quarter of 2021.  In local currency terms, third quarter revenue grew by 16% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $34.6 million (47.6% of revenues), a 7% increase compared with gross profit of $32.2 million (49.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved to 57.2%, compared with 56.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

The gross margin on products was 21.5% in the quarter, compared with 28.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The product margin continues to be somewhat impacted by the higher components' prices due to the global shortage of electronic components as well as the product sales mix sold in the quarter. As the shortage of components has begun to ease towards the end of the current year, Ituran expects to record a general trend of improvement in product gross margins during the fourth quarter of 2022 and in 2023.

Operating income for the quarter was $14.7 million (20.2% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared with $13.9 million (21.1% of revenue) in the third quarter of last year.  In local currency terms, third quarter operating income grew by 9% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $19.6 million (27.0% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared with $18.5 million (28.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.  In local currency terms, third quarter EBITDA grew by 9% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

Financial expense for the quarter was $0.7 million compared with a financial expense of $2.7 million in the third quarter of last year. In the third quarter of 2021, it is noted that the financial expense was impacted by the change in market capitalization of one of Ituran's publicly-listed early-stage mobility investments.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.1 million (13.9% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.49, compared with $7.3 million (11.1% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.35 in the third quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.4 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $30.5 million and debt of $16.0 million, amounting to a net cash of $14.5 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.7 million and debt of $31.4 million, amounting to a net cash of $23.3 million, as of December 31, 2021.

Dividend

For the third quarter of 2022, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Buy Back

On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors decided to continue executing the remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. Under the current buy-back program, 79,816 shares amounting to $2.0 million was purchased in the third quarter of 2022 and approximately $6 million remains under the current program.

The share repurchases, if any, will be funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares will be made based on SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, November 21, 2022 at 9am Eastern Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number:  +972 3 918 0609
at:
9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

udi_m@ituran.com

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

ituran@ekgir.com

EK Global  Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

US dollars

 (in thousands)

September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021


(unaudited)








Current assets

 



Cash and cash equivalents

30,068

50,306

Investments in marketable securities

382

4,405

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

44,552

43,916

Other current assets

45,883

36,979

Inventories

32,494

27,128


_______

_______


153,379

162,734


----------

----------




Non- Current investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies

1,216

885

Investments in other companies

1,631

1,866

Other non-current assets

3,221

3,146

Deferred income taxes

10,746

11,091

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

14,728

16,205


_______

_______


31,542

33,193


----------

----------




Property and equipment, net

40,809

35,652


----------

----------




Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

9,629

4,690


----------

----------




Intangible assets, net

13,491

16,753


----------

----------

Goodwill

39,485

39,999


----------

----------





_______

_______

Total assets

288,335

293,021


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)


US dollars


September 30, 

December 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021


(unaudited)


Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions

15,974

18,257

Accounts payable

22,749

21,275

Deferred revenues

20,832

24,333

Other current liabilities

37,086

40,767


_______

_______


96,641

104,632


----------

----------




Non- Current liabilities



Long term loan

-

13,169

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

21,153

22,476

Deferred income taxes

1,639

1,952

Deferred revenues

12,692

8,902

Others non-current liabilities

2,175

2,337

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

6,773

1,750


________

________


44,432

50,586


-----------

-----------







Stockholders' equity

140,776

132,460

Non-controlling interests

6,486

5,343

Total equity

147,262

137,803


-----------

-----------







Total liabilities and equity

288,335

293,021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


US dollars

US dollars


Nine month period
ended September 30,

Three month period
ended September 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021


             (unaudited)

              (unaudited)

 

Revenues:





Telematics services

155,671

140,873

53,131

48,311

Telematics products

62,453

59,655

19,533

17,390


_______

_______

_______

_______


218,124

200,528

72,664

65,701


----------

----------

----------

----------






Cost of revenues:





Telematics services

67,455

62,384

22,716

21,014

Telematics products

48,960

44,118

15,333

12,466


_______

_______

_______

_______


116,415

106,502

38,049

33,480






Gross profit

101,709

94,026

34,615

32,221

Research and development expenses

12,232

10,168

4,101

3,327

Selling and marketing expenses

10,025

9,847

3,445

3,347

General and administrative expenses

36,131

33,725

12,433

11,720

Other income, net

(149)

(152)

(31)

(66)


_______

_______

_______

_______

Operating income

43,470

40,438

14,667

13,893

Other expense, net

-

(3)

-

-

Financing expense, net

(4,652)

(4,716)

(714)

(2,734)


_______

_______

_______

_______

Income before income tax

38,818

35,719

13,953

11,159

Income tax expenses

(8,998)

(9,055)

(3,080)

(3,337)

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

(412)

(39)

(291)

(18)


_______

_______

_______

_______

Net income for the period

29,408

26,625

10,582

7,804

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,877)

(1,944)

(518)

(492)


_______

_______

_______

_______

Net income attributable to the Company

27,531

24,681

10,064

7,312






Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders

1.35

1.19

0.49

0.35






Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

20,435

20,809

20,347

20,799

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



US dollars

US dollars


Nine month period
ended September 30,

Three month period
ended September 30,

(in thousands)


2022

2021

2022

2021


 (unaudited)

  (unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income for the period

29,408

26,625

10,582

7,804

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

14,871

13,329

4,978

4,594

Interest and exchange rate differences on loans

-

-

-

(4)

Losses in respect of trading marketable securities

3,840

2,609

68

2,244

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

1,301

1,568

229

390

Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net

412

39

291

18

Deferred income taxes

(115)

(794)

(257)

88

Capital gain on sale of property and equipment, net

(304)

(91)

(9)

(38)

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(4,292)

(6,991)

759

(458)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

(10,223)

3,008

(3,972)

1,976

Increase in inventories

(8,810)

(4,088)

(4,814)

(5,317)

Increase in accounts payable

2,576

1,825

2,319

817

Increase (decrease)in deferred revenues

1,007

499

465

(1,364)

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities

(467)

1,524

761

781

Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests

-

686

-

-

Net cash provided by operating activities

29,204

39,748

11,400

11,531

Cash flows from investment activities





Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals

(548)

(1,857)

(175)

(353)

Capital expenditures

(18,758)

(11,246)

(4,040)

(4,427)

Investments in affiliated and other companies

(690)

(420)

(90)

-

Investment in marketable securities

(103)

-

-

-

Proceeds from (Investments in) deposits

87

(116)

(43)

(37)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

848

697

65

69

Net cash used in investment activities

(19,164)

(12,942)

(4,283)

(4,748)

Cash flows from financing activities





Short term credit from banking institutions, net

(148)

(149)

(49)

(66)

Repayment of long term loan

(12,293)

(19,173)

(4,070)

(4,191)

Dividend paid

(8,621)

(12,904)

(2,855)

(2,804)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

-

(424)

-

(39)

Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary

(5,446)

(1,870)

(2,000)

(1,870)

Net cash used in financing activities

(26,508)

(34,520)

(8,974)

(8,970)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,770)

(1,522)

(746)

(442)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(20,238)

(9,236)

(2,603)

(2,629)

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

50,306

72,183

32,671

65,576

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

30,068

62,947

30,068

62,947



In August 2022, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in October 2022.

 

