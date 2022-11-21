Kimberly-Clark Named to Seramount's Inclusion Index for Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced today that it was named to Seramount's annual Inclusion Index for the third consecutive year. The index recognizes companies that are leading the way in creating diverse and inclusive work environments.

"We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace is essential to our business and key to our ability to deliver Kimberly-Clark's purpose of Better Care for a Better World," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO at Kimberly-Clark. "We are fostering a culture of inclusion that not only recognizes but values and leverages the diverse perspectives of our team around the globe."

Seramount's Inclusion Index, now in its sixth year, helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) solutions to close the gaps. To compile the 2022 index, Seramount analyzed data provided by applicants in three key areas, including best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from historically underrepresented groups.

"Kimberly-Clark is committed to creating an environment where all are included – one where our unique differences make us stronger as a team," said Rich Del Viscio, the leader of PRIDE, Kimberly-Clark's LGBTQ+ and ally employee resource group. "I am proud to work at a company where people can bring their authentic selves to work every day, enabling all of us to reach our full potential."

Advancing inclusion and diversity is a key business objective for Kimberly-Clark that is embraced and driven by its global leadership team. The company has strengthened its recruitment and retention initiatives to build a workforce that reflects the diverse base of consumers that it serves. Among the pillars of its strategy, Kimberly-Clark provides inclusive leadership training to help team leaders foster a work environment that welcomes, respects, and values diverse voices and ideas.

"We are pleased to see corporations continue to focus on their DE&I efforts' effectiveness by evaluating their accountability measures through precise metrics that pinpoint any challenges and create opportunities for next steps," said Katie Oertli Mooney, Managing Director of Diversity Best Practices at Seramount. "We are proud to recognize our Inclusion Index companies for their progress and dedication to creating inclusive workplaces."

Recognition on Seramount's Inclusion Index builds on Kimberly-Clark's recent recognition as one of JUST Capital's 2022 100 Most JUST Companies, one of Ethisphere's 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, and one of Forbes' 2022 World's Best Employers. The company was also named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The full Inclusion Index results and highlights from the report can be found here.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva, and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic professional-services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey, and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered more than 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com .

