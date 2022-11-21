OLON, INTERNATIONAL API SUPPLIER, RELEASES THE NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 CONFIRMING THE PROGRESS OF ITS SUSTAINABILITY IN THE FOCUS AREAS OF ENVIRONMENT, SUPPLY CHAIN, PEOPLE, COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, PRODUCTION

"Our ambition is to promote a more sustainable production of APIs, meeting the highest standards of quality" Paolo Tubertini, CEO of the Group, commented "To achieve this, we are investing in people, in innovation and technology processes, endorsing the sustainable development goals proposed by the UN 2030 Agenda"

MILAN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olon, international API supplier, is proud to publish the annual Corporate Sustainability Report for 2022, which details the global company commitment to people, planet, and communities in which it operates. The report outlines the substantial progresses achieved in the focus areas - to reduce the footprint on the environment, to create a sustainable global supply chain, to include people diversity, to engage communities and stakeholder, to promote the most advanced and sustainable manufacturing processes.

OLON GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 - HIGHLIGHTS -

"After the 2021 publication of our first Sustainability Manifesto, this is a clear statement and policy document representing that we are pursuing our vision of sustainable growth. It is an assumption of responsibility towards customers, partners, and employees. Our vision is to be a global leader in API production from a business, social and ethical perspective. We will continue to introduce new initiatives to deliver our future ambitions" Paolo Tubertini commented

The full report here: https://olonspa.com/we-are-olon#sustainability

Olon Group is a global leader in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients for CDMO and Generics, a reliable and preferential partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets. With a 2021's turnover of 580 Mio$, OLON supplies 300 APIs for the Generic market.

Thanks to all the 2.300 employees, and to highly qualified R&D team – more than 300 people – OLON can offer complete integrated packages and services to support the full development of APIs based on strong knowledge in both Chemical and Biological process, all of them under a full cGMP and regulatory coverage – holder of about 160 active US DMFs and 79 granted CoS.

Headquartered in Rodano (Milan, Italy), OLON has 11 manufacturing facilities - 8 located in Italy, 1 in Spain, 1 in USA and 1 in India, designed in compliance with the strictest international requirements, and 3 branch offices in Hamburg (Germany), Florham Park NJ (USA) and Shanghai (China).

