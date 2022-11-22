OPEN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Opendoor Technologies Incorporated Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Opendoor Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: OPEN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. completed on or about December 18, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Opendoor Technologies Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Opendoor you have until December 6, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Opendoor securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

