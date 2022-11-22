Spark Education Group Partners with Everest Education to Bring World-Class Online Learning to Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Education Group (Spark Education), a world leader and innovator in interactive live small-class learning, announced a joint venture with Everest Education (Everest), a leading provider of premium offline and online education services in Vietnam, to bring world-class online learning to Vietnam.

Since 2018, Spark Education's portfolio of brands have enrolled over half a million students in its programs. The company is backed by top investors including Sequoia, KKR, IDG Capital, GGV Capital, TrustBridge, Carlyle, and more.

Everest helps students in Vietnam to gain entrance and succeed in international academic environments, offering Math and English enrichment courses, test prep, college admissions consulting, and private tutoring to students from Grade 1 to Grade 12.

This collaboration merges Everest's online business with Spark Education's proprietary technology platform and courseware, localized for the Vietnamese market. The joint venture localizes VISPARK (www.vispark.edu.vn), and launches with its math program based on Singapore Math concepts taught in Vietnamese. This partnership leverages the competitive strengths of both Spark Education and Everest to bring an innovative learning experience to the Vietnamese market, improving the learning experience of local students.

Don Le, CEO of Everest Education, shares his vision for the partnership, "Spark Education has invested over $100M into research and development of the VISPARK curriculum, including high-quality animations, interactive courseware, and a proven technology system that has served more than 500,000 students worldwide. We believe that Spark Education's R&D budget is more than the total amount invested by the entire Vietnamese edtech market. By partnering with Spark Education, Everest gains access to the most engaging learning platform with a track record of scaling successfully."

Wilson Li, CSO & CFO of Spark Education Group, added his excitement about entering the Vietnam market, "We are proud to enter into this partnership with Everest Education, who has already established a strong reputation among Vietnamese families for amazing international learning outcomes through their learning centers and online small classes. They will help us localize our global offering for the unique needs of Vietnamese students, and we look forward to empowering K12 students throughout the country together."

Founded in 2017, Spark Education Group is headquartered in Singapore. Its portfolio of education brands aims to combine research-based pedagogy with technology to improve the learning experience and outcomes for students. It was recently awarded "Best Interactive Learning Experience" at EdTech Asia in 2022.

Founded in 2011 by Tony Ngo (Harvard Business School and Stanford University) and Don Le (Stanford University), Everest Education provides supplemental academic classes and college admissions advisory services supporting students in Vietnam who aspire for success in international academic environments. Through its network of learning centers and online classes, Everest Education offers Math and English enrichment courses, test prep, college admissions consulting, and private tutoring to students from Grade 1 to Grade 12.

