Trainerize and NASM partner to bring more accessible education programs to 400,000+ Personal Trainers and Coaches

Nutrition, well-being, and business specialized programs bring added opportunities for coaches for skill-building and business-changing learning.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainerize, powered by ABC Fitness Solutions, the premier fitness and coaching platform and mobile app that empowers engagement between fitness trainers, gym owners, and their clients, today announced that the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has become the newest partner to join the Trainerize Education Program. This partnership brings together two top industry leaders and empowers trainers and coaches to develop their expertise beyond the core area of fitness, and to cultivate skills and knowledge in areas including nutrition, mental wellness, physical anatomy, and more.

Trainerize X NASM Partnership (PRNewswire)

Trusted by more than 400,000+ personal trainers and nutrition and wellness coaches to power their services, Trainerize has long been the app fitness professionals turn to help take their businesses to the next level. The Trainerize Education Partner Program is integral to the Trainerize mission and empowers trainers and coaches to build on existing skills and acquire new capabilities across emerging disciplines and areas aligned with what today's fitness consumers want and need most. This allows fitness professionals and coaches to expand their services, reach more clients, and ultimately grow their businesses.

Making these career and business changing learning opportunities possible is the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). For over 30 years, NASM has been paving the way for fitness education, and today there are more than 1.4 million NASM-certified professional trainers, boasting qualifications and specializations in areas such as Physique and Bodybuilding, Fitness and Nutrition, Virtual Coaching, Behavior Change and more.

The Trainerize-NASM partnership offers Trainerize customers discounted access to industry-leading content and a range of certification programs, including the highly coveted NASM Certified Nutrition Coach Program and the Virtual Coaching Specialization Program. The full list of programs and specializations available through the partnership can be found here .

"We're here for one reason and one reason only: to help fitness professionals succeed. It's why we built Trainerize, and it's why we've partnered with NASM—one of the best education providers in the entire industry," said Trainerize President, Sharad Mohan. "We're teaming up to give trainers and coaches everything they need to take that next step in their career, to support their clients in new and exciting ways, and to always punch way above their weight class."

"Trainerize's dedication to its coaches is second to none and they share our commitment to ongoing learning and best practices in training and fitness," said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. "We are thrilled to partner with Trainerize so their coaches can leverage the vast range of programs NASM offers to help level up their careers and businesses."

About Trainerize

Trainerize is a client engagement mobile app and software that allows fitness businesses and fitness professionals to expand their reach beyond their physical spaces, better connect with clientele, build meaningful relationships, and digitize the training experience. Fitness businesses use Trainerize to boost member engagement through digital services as well as attracting new members by tapping into the market of online training. To learn more, visit www.trainerize.com .

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions ( abcfitness.com ) is the premier software and related services provider for the fitness industry. Building on a reputation for excellence in support for clubs and their members, ABC is the trusted provider to boost performance and create a Total Fitness Experience for members of clubs of all sizes, whether a national franchise, regional chain or a local gym. Founded in 1981, ABC helps over 20,000 clubs and facilities in 75 countries perform better and more profitably, offering a comprehensive SaaS (Software as a Service) club management solution that enables club operators to achieve optimal performance. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company; a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

About NASM

National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is a global leader in fitness and wellness education and certifications. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm .org

Contact: Ian Twinn, iantwinn@tandemcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trainerize