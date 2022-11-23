Innoviz Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference: Senior management will attend the conference and have the opportunity to hold individuals talks and meetings with investors. Management will also participate in a fireside chat moderated by Barclays on November 30, 2022, at 8:00 AM ET. The event is expected to last approximately 35 minutes. Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.
- Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Global Automotive Conference: Senior management will attend the conference, meet with investors in person, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Goldman Sachs in London on December 8, 2022, at 9:20 AM ET / 2:20 PM GMT. The event is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.
- J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum as part of the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES): Senior management will participate in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto forum on January 5, 2023, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the 2023 International CES. In addition to the forum, Innoviz will be attending the 2023 International CES trade show, hosting booth tours as well as group and one-on-one investor meetings on January 5-8, 2023. Interested parties are kindly invited to request a meeting by contacting Investors@innoviz-tech.com. The Company's booth can be found in West Hall, at #6553.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit www.innoviz-tech.com
