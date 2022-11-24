US Scientists Honored in Dubai by Hamdan Medical Award

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Award ceremony of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, hosted in Dubai, took place on 23rd November at the Museum of the Future. The Award celebrated its 12th term (2021-2022) and 22nd year, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who personally awarded the winners.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the international winners during the 12th Award ceremony. (PRNewsfoto/Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences) (PRNewswire)

The Award was established with a view to honor researchers from every part of the world who tirelessly pursue distinctive medical research that serves the larger interest of humanity. A total of 14 winners across the various categories of the award; international, regional and local, were honoured at the ceremony. The winners were recognised for their extraordinary contributions to medicine and healthcare, worldwide.

Three American scientists are among the winners of this term's International Awards. The three winners were honored along with 11 other personalities and organizations from Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Prof. Marc LaForce was honoured as the winner of the Hamdan International Award for Medical Research Excellence for the topic of the Prevention of Infectious Diseases. Prof. Laforce is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone School of Medicine. He joined the Serum Institute of India as Director, Technical Services in 2012. From 2001 to 2012, he served as Director of the Meningitis Vaccine Project, which introduced a new and affordable Group A meningococcal conjugate vaccine in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2010.

Prof. David D Ho was presented with the Hamdan International Award for Medical Research Excellence for the topic of Immunity. Prof. Ho is the Clyde '56 and Helen Wu Professor of Medicine at Columbia University and the Founding Scientific Director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Centre. Prof. Ho has been at the forefront of AIDS research for 40 years and has made many scientific contributions to understanding and treating HIV infection. His studies unraveled the dynamic nature of HIV replication in vivo and revolutionized our fundamental understanding of this horrific disease.

Lastly, Prof. William Novick was awarded with the Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services. Prof. Novick founded the International Children's Heart Foundation, based in Memphis. The Foundation works to make heart surgeries available to those who are unable to access or afford them in 30 countries in areas with limited resources.

